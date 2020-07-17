San Diego-based Bionano Genomics Inc. revealed the complete assembly of a human chromosome utilized its genome imaging technology to assemble the genome correctly and verify the accuracy. In a publication in Nature, an international team led by investigators from the University of California, Santa Cruz and the National Human Genome Research Institute described the assembly of a complete, gap-free build of the human X chromosome, covering telomere to telomere in a single contiguous stretch.

Codex DNA Inc., of San Diego, reported the release of a new synthetic SARS-CoV-2 genome developed to accelerate research on the latest and the most dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it built this version of the SARS-CoV-2 genome in less than two weeks using the Bioxp system.

Empirical Spine Inc., of San Carlos, Calif., reported the completion of enrollment in its U.S. IDE trial studying the use of Limiflex with a decompression for patients suffering from degenerative spondylolisthesis with lumbar spinal stenosis. The trial is comparing the outcomes of patients who receive either Limiflex or transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion after decompression surgery. The results of the trial will form the basis for a PMA application to the U.S. FDA, anticipated by the end of 2021.

Helixbind Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., has been awarded a $33 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to support clinical studies evaluating its early detection test for Lyme disease. The test detects DNA from Borrelia burgdorferi directly from a patient’s blood with a detection limit below 1 cell/ml, making it roughly a hundred times more sensitive than commercially available polymerase chain reaction-based tests, according to the company.

San Diego-based Nuvasive Inc. has become the first industry sponsor of the American Spine Registry, under a multiyear agreement. The registry is a collaboration between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Oncocyte Corp., a molecular diagnostics company based in Irvine, Calif., has inked an exclusive distribution agreement with Tel Aviv-based Progenetics Ltd., expanding commercial availability of Determarx to Israel.

London-based Perfectprime released the first handheld thermal camera for fever detection with 0.3 degree Celsius (0.6 degree Fahrenheit) accuracy, to help organizations screen for potential COVID-19 infection. Priced at less than $500, the Ir0280h maintains high accuracy at up to 8 feet.

Personalis Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., disclosed an inducement plan, effective July 15, granting stock options to purchase an aggregate of 44,600 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 34,800 shares of common stock to seven new employees of the company. The RSU will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 25% vesting annually thereafter.

Totowa, N.J.-based Vectracor Inc. and Gs Elektromedizinische Gerӓte G. Stemple GmbH, of Kaufering, Germany, marketing defibrillators under the Corpuls brand, have entered into a licensing agreement allowing Corpuls to incorporate Vectracor’s cloud-based version of its derived 22-lead electrocardiogram and cardiac electrical biomarker technology into Corpuls devices. The technology currently is integrated into Vectracor’s VectraplexECG system, which is approved for sale in the U.S., Europe, Taiwan and Australia.