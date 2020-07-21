Bone fracture repair startup Curvafix Inc. has secured $10.75 million in a series B round led by Sectoral Asset Management with participation from existing investors, including Delta Dental Washington Seed Fund, as well as board members. The company will use the proceeds to complete the RESTORE clinical trial of its U.S. FDA-cleared Curvafix intramedullar rodscrew and to scale up for commercial launch later this year or in 2021.

Combined with previous series A and seed financing, the Bellevue, Wash.-based, company has raised more than $15 million to date.

In conjunction with the financing, the company named Michael Sjöström, senior partner of Sectoral Asset Management, and Marc-André Marcotte, managing director and research head of the Oslo-based investment management firm, to its board of directors.

“We are appreciative of this strong endorsement from the investment community and welcome Mr. Sjöström and Mr. Marcotte to our board,” said Steve Dimmer, Curvafix’s CEO. “This financing validates our approach for developing a novel implantable device for curved bones beginning with pelvic trauma patients.”

Aligns with bone’s natural curvature

The rodscrew is the first intramedullary (center of the bone) implant to follow the natural shape of curved bones, such as the pelvis. The flexible device is implanted via a small incision in the skin into the intramedullary space with the aid of a steerable guidewire. Once there, a “shape-lock” near the head of the rodscrew is activated, locking internal cables into place so that the device is rigid and aligns with the bone’s natural curvature – similar to how a suspension bridge functions. This stabilizes the fracture and supports healing.

The device comes in a range of sizes so that surgeons can optimize the fit within the intramedullary space in the pelvis depending on the patient. The procedure itself is minimally invasive, using standard fluoroscopy.

Curvafix won FDA 510(k) clearance of the device for fixation of pelvic fractures in March of 2019 and has begun building its U.S. commercial team, with plans to roll out the device to level 1 trauma centers.

More than 150,000 people suffer pelvic fractures every year in the U.S., often as the result of car accidents or falls. Treatment often involves surgery to repair the break, including the use of metal screws, pins or rods.

Shorter surgery, quicker recovery

“We believe Curvafix rodscrew is a major advance. Limitations with straight screws and invasive bone plates can complicate surgical procedures and result in suboptimal bone fixation of the curved pelvis,” Dimmer told BioWorld. “The Curvafix rodscrew is the only device that fills the curves spaces within the bone to fix pelvic fractures.”

Because the device goes into the pelvis in a flexible state and the surgeon locks the curvature following implantation, Dimmer said it should “enable a quicker recovery, less-invasive procedures and shorter surgery.”

That can translate into health care dollars as well. According to the company, the rodscrew procedure is at least an hour shorter than standard bone plate procedures, at an estimated savings of $6,000 or more.

The company predicts the device’s stronger fixation and load sharing, which it says is on a par with intramedullary rods, will not only speed recoveries but could help older patients avoid costly nursing home stays while their pelvis is healing.

The RESTORE trial is a postmarket physician preference study to gather clinical evidence to support the rodscrew’s market launch. The first patient was treated in Canada under a Health Canada investigational testing authorization In September 2019. It has since been expanded to U.S. sites.

“We believe the Curvafix rodscrew system will enable a fundamental advance in the way orthopedic patients with factures in curved bones are treated, and we look forward to supporting this team as they progress in the clinic and begin commercial activities,” Sjöström said.

Dimmer said the company plans on pursuing a CE mark in the future. It is also looking to build out its pipeline with other flexible bone repair tools.

“Curvafix has filed patents for multiple curved bone applications outside of the pelvis where we believe our novel technology has potential clinical benefits,” he said.