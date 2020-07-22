Akcea Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, a majority-owned affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., said the Main Association of Austrian Social Security Institutions has granted approval for the national reimbursement of Tegsedi (inotersen) for the treatment of stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. The disease is an under-recognized, debilitating and progressive disease that is caused by the buildup of transthyretin proteins that misfold due to inherited genetic mutations, the company said. It’s characterized by the deposition of amyloid fibrils throughout the body.

Almirall SA, of Barcelona, Spain, said its open innovation platform, Almirallshare, launched its fifth call, aiming to establish collaborations in dermatological research and identify new treatments for skin health. The call seeks partnering opportunities for new assets – new chemical entities, biologics and other advanced therapies – in order to maximize their value as innovative therapies. Assets submitted for consideration must be in late research or preclinical development stages, address a specific pathway, and demonstrate a therapeutic potential for treating dermatological conditions, the company said.

Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., signed an agreement with Vigene Biosciences Inc., of Rockville, Md., to manufacture AdCOVID, Altimmune’s single-dose intranasal vaccine candidate for COVID-19. Vigene, a contract development and manufacturing organization, specializes in viral vectors. Following recent positive preclinical data, Altimmune plans to start a phase I trial with the candidate in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo., disclosed the publication of a paper in Clinica Chimica Acta, titled "Insights into pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome and COVID-19." The newly described syndrome in children resembles Kawasaki disease and exhibits signs, symptoms and pathology that could be treated by intravenous Ampion, either alone or in combination with intravenous immunoglobulins, the company said. Ampio continues to evaluate the potential use of Ampion in that condition as a safe, effective and alternative/addition to existing therapies, the company said. Ampion is a low-molecular-weight fraction of human serum albumin being developed for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, was awarded a grant from the U.S. NIH to help fund two phase I studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ASP-8062, an oral small-molecule GABA B receptor-positive allosteric modulator as an add-on maintenance therapy for opioid use disorder. Astellas has continued research and development to explore new therapeutic possibilities for the opioid crisis and submitted the grant application based on supportive preclinical studies utilizing ASP-8062 in various models of substances of abuse, such as the self-administration reduction effect of opioids by ASP-8062. Those data are highly consistent with other scientific literature, Astellas said

ATAI Life Sciences AG, of Munich, launched Viridia Life Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary developing novel formulations of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) to treat a variety of mental health disorders. DMT is a psychoactive indole alkaloid present in ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic brew traditionally used in ceremonial settings in South America. Like many psychedelic compounds, DMT acts as a partial agonist on a variety of 5-HT receptors, though it exhibits comparatively more rapid onset and shorter duration of action.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, of Copenhagen, signed an agreement with Adaptvac, of Horsholm, Denmark, a joint venture established by ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies and Nextgen Vaccines, spun out of the University of Copenhagen, to license Adaptvac’s capsid virus-like particle technology for coronaviruses, including the COVID-19 indication. The parties signed a heads of agreement in May and have now concluded a license agreement that provides Bavarian Nordic the global commercialization rights to the COVID-19 vaccine. Under the terms, Bavarian Nordic will make an up-front payment of €4 million (US$4.6 million) to Adaptvac, in addition to payments related to potential future development and sales milestones and tiered royalties.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and Biofourmis Inc., a Boston-based digital therapeutics company, said they partnered to develop a digital solution for the objective assessment of pain associated with endometriosis.

Covaxx, a unit of United Biomedical Inc., of New York, said it is developing a multitope peptide-based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and will enter human trials next month. The vaccine comprises amino acid sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) further formulated with designer Th and CTL epitope peptides derived from the S2 subunit, membrane and nucleoprotein regions of SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins for induction of memory recall, T-cell activation and effector functions against SARS-CoV-2. Preclinical data have demonstrated exceptionally high immunogenicity and neutralizing titers against live virus as compared to published data from other vaccine candidates to date, the company said. In guinea pigs, the Covaxx vaccine generated anti-RBD titers of greater than 1 million as measured by ELISA, and neutralizing titers exceeding 8,120 (100% neutralization in cytopathic effect) assays. Those titers are about 400 times higher than those seen in patients’ convalescent plasma.

Cullinan Oncology LLC, of Cambridge, Mass., said it launched Cullinan Amber, a company focused on developing a next-generation immuno-oncology platform to enhance the therapeutic window of immune-stimulatory cytokine combinations for the treatment of cancer. Cullinan Amber has acquired an exclusive license from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for technology based on work of K. Dane Wittrup, the C. P. Dubbs Professor in Chemical Engineering and Biological Engineering, to develop multifunctional constructs that are retained in the tumor microenvironment via collagen binding, which enables prolonged local activity of immunostimulatory cytokine combinations. Cullinan Amber’s lead program is a single agent comprising interleukin-12 (IL-12) and IL-2, along with a collagen-binding domain. IND-enabling studies are expected to begin in the second half of this year.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and French institute Gustave Roussy entered a multiyear, multistudy research collaboration to further enable development of DS-1062 and patritumab deruxtecan (U3-1402), two of Daiichi Sankyo’s lead DXd antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), in lung and breast cancer. The collaboration will focus on clinical and translational research, including potential combination strategies for DS-1062, a TROP2-directed DXd ADC, in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer, and for patritumab deruxtecan, a HER3-directed DXd ADC, in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Daiichi Sankyo will provide funding and support.

ERC USA, part of Epitopoietic Research Corp. (ERC-Belgium SA), of Gembloux Isnes, Belgium, said NYU Winthrop Hospital agreed to treat one of its recurrent, refractory glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients with ERC’s lead therapy, ERC-1671, under federal and state right-to-try laws. ERC-1671 has demonstrated a clinically meaningful survival benefit among treated patients with minimal toxicity in phase II trials. In June, ERC submitted an MAA for the drug in Europe, seeking conditional approval.

Evotec SE, of Hamburg, Germany, said the U.S. Department of Defense awarded its Seattle-based subsidiary, Just-Evotec Biologics Inc., a contract valued up to $18.2 million to develop and manufacture monoclonal antibodies for treatment and/or prevention of COVID-19. Just-Evotec Biologics will design a manufacturing process for the production of clinical supplies of two monoclonal antibodies directed against SARS-CoV-2 antigens.

Fibrogenesis Inc., of Houston, disclosed data supporting use of its Pneumoblast cell therapy product in treating COVID-19. Using the widely accepted bleomycin model of lung scarring, company scientists demonstrated the administration and use of Pneumoblast induced a 51% reduction of lung fibrosis, which was statistically significant (p<0.005). When compared head to head with bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) for COVID-19, Pneumoblast was 221% more effective. In producing anti-inflammatory protein interleukin 1 receptor antagonist, which is believed to be the mechanism of scar tissue prevention by BMSC therapies currently in development, Pneumoblast was 192% more effective than BMSCs (p<0.005).

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., and Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center Inc. (FCCDC) amended an earlier collaborative research agreement related to antifungal drug discovery work. Under the amended terms, and in exchange for a 6% fee tied to all potential future proceeds – including up-front payments, milestone payments and royalties – Innovation is granting FCCDC all discovery, intellectual property and commercialization rights related to its share of their joint antifungal drug program. FCCDC will continue to advance discovery and drug development, and Innovation will benefit from potential future commercialization. More than $5 million in government grants have helped fund antifungal work conducted to date.

Jaguar Health Inc., of San Francisco, said it began a 28-day preclinical toxicology and safety study in rats to support development of lechlemer, the second-generation, plant-based antisecretory drug candidate of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary, for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera. The rat study is being conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Kiadis Pharma NV, of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, said research published in Blood describes the synergy of mbIL21 expanded NK cells (FC21-NK) modified with a CD38 gene knockout together with an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for enhanced killing of multiple myeloma cells. The publication describes the use of the CRISPR/Cas9 system to delete CD38 (CD38KO) in ex vivo expanded peripheral blood K-NK cells, with 82% knock-out efficiency. Those CD38KO K-NK cells were completely resistant to anti-CD38 antibody-induced fratricide. In addition, as compared to wild-type NK cells, the CD38KO K-NK cells showed superior persistence in immune-deficient mice pretreated with an anti-CD38 antibody, and enhanced ADCC activity against CD38-expressing multiple myeloma cell lines and primary multiple myeloma cells.

Liminal Biosciences Inc., of Laval, Quebec, said it applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Subject to the application being accepted, shares will be delisted, effective as the close of trading Aug. 5, 2020.

Nouscom AG, of Basel, Switzerland, said research published in Cancer Research highlights the potential of NOUS-209 as an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for tumors with microsatellite instability (MSI). NOUS-209 comprises 209 shared FSP neoantigens, selected by a proprietary algorithm on the basis that an average of 50 neoantigens on any patient's tumor will be shared with those in NOUS-209. Using the large capacity of nonhuman great apes adenovirus and modified vaccinia Ankara vectors to deliver the neoantigens was shown to generate a broad and powerful antitumor immune response across a range of MSI tumors.

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, disclosed in its second-quarter earnings that it has discontinued development of ZPL-389, a once-daily oral histamine H4 receptor antagonist, for atopic dermatitis. Novartis acquired the compound via its late 2016 acquisition of privately held Ziarco Group Ltd. ZPL-389 was in phase II development.

Oragenics Inc., of Tampa, Fla., said the U.S. NIH-created stabilized pre-fusion spike protein (CoV-2 S-2P) licensed by the company has generated neutralizing antibodies in mice during immunization against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The study shows that the spike protein, adjuvanted with the TLR4-agonist Sigma Adjuvant System (a TLR4 agonist that induces T-cell activation), generates neutralizing antibody titers in both a pseudovirus neutralization assay and a plaque reduction neutralization titer assay. Immunization also produced a balanced Th1/Th2 response. Results are reported BioRxiv.

Q Biomed Inc., of New York, and Chemveda Life Sciences said they are continuing their collaboration on Uttroside-B, a chemotherapeutic for liver cancer. Preclinical data showed that, in animal models, Uttroside-B was 10 times more cytotoxic to the HepG2 liver cancer cell line than sorafenib, the only drug approved by the FDA for liver cancer at the time, and the current first-line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma. Uttroside-B shrunk tumors in mice bearing human liver cancer xenografts. In addition, it induced cytotoxicity in all liver cancer cell lines, and researchers were also able to confirm its biological safety, both by in vitro and in vivo studies.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., said it signed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Louisville (UofL) for the intellectual property covering the RAS-F family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small-molecule drug candidates. Qualigen will evaluate those compounds in order to identify a lead drug candidate for further development against one or more cancers. Under terms of the deal, upon commercialization, Qualigen would pay UofL royalties in the low-to-mid-single-digit percentages on net sales of for any RAS protein-protein interaction inhibitor licensed products.

Scynexis Inc., of Jersey City, N.J., presented preclinical data at the American Society for Microbiology virtual meeting showing triterpenoid antifungal ibrexafungerp was effective in a murine model of invasive candidiasis caused by Candida auris, improving survival and reducing fungal burden. In vitro testing showed ibrexafungerp demonstrated potent activity against 13 different genera of rare fungal pathogens and effectiveness against seven more, supporting its broad-spectrum potential. Separate research testing the combination of ibrexafungerp with azoles against clinical isolates of Aspergillus found the combination yielded synergistic activity.

Therapeutics Solutions International Inc., of Oceanside, Calif., said it has discovered the combination of Quadramune, a nutritional supplement, and diabetes drug metformin could potentially treat COVID-19-associated lung damage in preclinical models. At a mechanistic levels, it was shown that metformin increased the ability of Quadramune to increase the number of M2 macrophages, augment production of anti-inflammatory and regenerative proteins and suppress production of pathological inflammatory proteins. The company said it is preparing to conduct a 500-person study to test the protection from COVID-19 in those at high risk of infection.

Xbiotech Inc., of Austin, Texas, said it achieved a milestone in the development of its next-generation True Human antibodies. The R&D team has engineered a cell-based production system for the first of its new anti-interleukin-1alpha (IL-1⍺) antibodies to enable the company’s drug manufacturing process. The new antibody targets inflammation by neutralizing IL-1α, which is involved in diseases such as cancer, arthritis and cardiovascular indications.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Devon, Pa., reported additional caregiver data from its 14-week pivotal Connect-FX trial testing Zygel (ZYN-002) cannabidiol gel for behavioral symptoms in fragile X syndrome. The results of the survey show a broad shift toward global improvement from baseline to week 12 for patients with full methylation of their FMR1 gene (FMet patients), with three of the four behavioral domains showing a statistically significant change in favor of patients on Zygel and the fourth domain trending toward significance. Statistically significant Caregiver Global Impression - Change data in socially avoidant behavior support the statistically significant improvement observed in the Connect-FX primary endpoint of social avoidance in FMet patients who received Zygel compared to placebo (p=0.020).