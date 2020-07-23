A decision by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected a request by Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., to invalidate U.S. Patent 8,058,069 held by Arbutus Biopharma Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, relating to lipid formulations for nucleic acid delivery. In their decision, the judges determined Moderna has not “shown by a preponderance of the evidence” that claims relating to the patent are unpatentable. Calling the decision “a disappointing turn” for Moderna investors, SVB Leerink analysts wrote in a research note that the move “opens the door to a fascinating (and likely protracted) period of investor controversy and debate around the implications of any potential infringement of claims” by Arbutus regarding Moderna’s use of the lipid nanoparticle delivery technology. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) fell $7.89, or 9.5%, to close July 23 at $75.33, while shares of Arbutus (NASDAQ:ABUS) shot up $3.38, or 120%, to close at $6.20.