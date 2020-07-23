Fairway, Kan.-based Artio Medical Inc. said it acquired Flow Forward Medical Inc., which also is in Fairway and focuses on developing methods for establishing and maintaining vascular access sites to improve outcomes for hemodialysis patients. This stock-for-stock merger transaction in which Flow Forward merged with and into Artio was approved by the board and stockholders of both companies. The transaction closed June 8.

Curi Bio, a Seattle-based developer of human induced pluripotent stem cell-based platforms for drug discovery, has acquired Palo Alto, Calif.-based Dana Solutions LLC, which focuses on the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to in vitro cell-based assays.

As part of the Coalition Innovation Santé - Crise Sanitaire initiative, Paris-based Chronolife SAS and Suresnes, France-based Servier Laboratories are collaborating to accelerate the deployment of a noninvasive telemonitoring solution that aims to facilitate remote monitoring of chronic patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and enable health care professionals to provide better patient care.

Facet Technologies LLC, of Atlanta, is suing Asahi Polyslider Co. Ltd. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleging misappropriation of trade secrets and tortious interference with contract. The complaint alleges that Asahi, a medical device manufacturer headquartered in Osaka, Japan, stole confidential information and trade secrets related to Facet’s lancet technology. Asahi’s alleged misappropriation of Facet’s trade secrets and tortious interference with Facet’s customer contracts resulted in the loss of more than 100 American manufacturing jobs to Japan and caused Facet to lose tens of millions of dollars in revenue, the lawsuit maintains.

Grifols SA, of Barcelona, Spain, has acquired 10% of Dallas-based Bloodbuy (Bloodsolutions LLC), a cloud-based marketplace that aims to facilitate the buying and selling of blood components in the U.S. Along with this equity investment, Grifols will obtain a seat on the Bloodbuy board.

Irvine, Calif.-based Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. said that Italian Hospital Asuncion in Paraguay has given the company permission to proceed with the Coreograft first-in-human study. The study had been delayed due to constraints at the hospital caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Patient selection for the three- to five-person study will begin immediately. Patients will be monitored for a one-year period postsurgery, with interim results reported at 30, 90, 180, and 365 days.

London-based digital health and therapeutics company Huma is teaming up with the Fenland Study research team at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge to begin a study to understand the progression and early signs of COVID-19 infection. The study will measure antibodies to determine how many people have previously been infected with COVID-19 in the first wave of the pandemic and will observe the development of antibodies over the next months. It will use information collected by participants and new digital biomarkers to develop new predictive models for early identification of COVID-19 infection. The study also aims to permit researchers to investigate the effects of public health and policy responses such as social distancing on health-related behaviors, well-being and mental health.

Inovalon, of Bowie, Md., reported a long-term engagement with Walmart’s Specialty Pharmacy business to provide cloud-based capabilities through the Inovalon One Platform as part of its data-driven strategy to improve outcomes and economics for its customers. The platform will aim to facilitate coordination of specialty medication dispensing from Walmart’s Specialty Pharmacy and enable Walmart in helping its customers achieve their best health, decrease prescription time-to-fill, lower costs-to-fill, and enhance key operational flexibilities and strategic insights key to very-large-scale operations.

Several national authorities in Africa have partnered with Kc Wearable, of Shenzhen, China, to use company's KC N901 Smart Helmet. The helmet can detect fevers, the most prevalent COVID-19 symptom, with 96% accuracy, according to the company. South Africa was the first African country to use the helmet following a surge in cases last month, and it is already being used in airports and logistics hubs across Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg. Authorities in Algeria, Egypt and Gabon also are using the smart helmet.

Lexington Medical Inc., of Billerica, Mass., and Bowa-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, of Gomaringen, Germany, have forged a commercial partnership to market and sell Lexington’s Aeon endostapler and Bowa’s Lotus ultrasound technology in several global markets.

Magnolia Medical Technologies Inc., of Seattle, reported that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California ruled on summary judgment motions in the Lanham Act false advertising case filed between Magnolia and San Diego-based Kurin Inc. For example, the court granted Magnolia’s motion for summary judgment on all of Kurin’s claims. It also denied Kurin’s attempt to obtain summary judgment of Magnolia’s counterclaims, allowing the latter to proceed with its false advertising claims. In addition, the court found that Magnolia’s product superiority claims were not false or misleading, and it did not misrepresent the Kurin Lock’s effectiveness in its comparative advertising.

New York-based Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company providing software as a service for clinical trials, said it is collaborating with Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., to support studies of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including the Phase 3 trial, which is expected to enroll 30,000 subjects.

Nemaura Medical Inc., of Loughborough, U.K., is integrating activity data from third-party wearable devices into its Probeat app, a wearable, noninvasive glucose monitor designed to gather big data across multiple factors that affect blood glucose levels. The app is slated for U.S. launch later this year.

Bedford, Mass.-based Ocular Therapeutix Inc. said that First Coast Service Options Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla., one of seven Medicare administrative contractors, is the second MAC to establish a physician fee schedule for administration of drug-eluting intracanalicular inserts, including Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg. The fee schedule took effect on July 1, 2020.

Shreis Scalene Therapeutics LLC, of Gaithersburg, Md., said it will fast track the manufacture and distribution of its CE-marked Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (SHYCOCAN) under the U.S. FDA’s Emergency Policy for Sterilizers, Disinfectant Devices and Air Purifiers During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency.

New York-based Somatix Inc., said that Garden Spot, a continuing care retirement community in New Holland, Pa., has selected its Safebeing remote monitoring platform to advance resident and caregiver safety during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Stratum Technology, of Sugar Land, Texas, has launched public-facing, global health safeguard technology on its Healthcheck platform. The new offering allows consumers and businesses to assess and share individual health status in adherence with local, state and federal guidelines.