|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Color Genomics Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Color SARS CoV-2 LAMP Diagnostic assay
|Molecular diagnostic for unmonitored testing
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, anterior nares swabs, mid-turbinate nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal wash/aspirate or nasal aspirates, as well as bronchoalveolar lavage specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for at-home collection
|Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp), of Burlington, N.C.
|Labcorp COVID-19 RT-PCR test
|Molecular diagnostic
|For the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for COVID-19 sample pooling and to allow testing in people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms or who have no reason to suspect COVID-19 infection
|Rapid Medical Ltd., of Yokneam, Israel
|Tigertriever Xl
|Adjustable, fully visible clot retrievers
|Treats ischemic stroke
|Received the CE mark
|Stratus Medical LLC, of Salt Lake City
|Vesta RF Cannula
|Consists of an insulated cannula with an active tip for use in creating a radio frequency (RF) heat lesion for the relief of pain
|Treatment of chronic pain
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Zebra Medical Vision Inc., of Shefayim, Israel
|Healthmammo
|Automatic artificial intelligence tool that analyzes mammograms
|Assists radiologists by identifying suspicious mammograms to detect breast cancer
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
