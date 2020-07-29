Seattle-based Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. reported the launch of Immunesense Lyme, a research study to inform the development of an improved test to detect Lyme disease in the early stages of an infection, when the disease is most treatable but often missed or misdiagnosed. The study calls for about 1,000 participants in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and upper Midwest, where 96% of Lyme cases occur. Participants can be evaluated at a local study site in their area or soon via telehealth.

Akoya Biosciences Inc., which has a presence in Marlborough, Mass., and Menlo Park, Calif., reported a collaboration with the University of California San Francisco’s Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. The cancer center has chosen Akoya’s Phenoptics multiplex immunofluorescence platform for developing predictive and prognostic biomarkers, particularly for use in selecting the most effective neoadjuvant and adjuvant immunotherapies for patients with early breast cancer.

Allurion Technologies Inc., of Natick, Mass., has expanded into Asia with the launch of its Elipse weight loss program in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd., of Leichhardt, Australia, is partnering with Access Bio Inc., of Somerset, N.J., to use Atomo’s integrated rapid diagnostic test devices with Access Bio’s rapid test strip for detection of antibodies to COVID-19 in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International Inc. and Ayogo Health Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, are partnering to advance digital health solutions for home dialysis. Specifically, Ayogo is combining Lifeplan, its behavior-based digital platform, with Baxter’s expertise in renal care to build mobile apps and digital tolls to personalize and support care for patients with kidney failure. Baxter also made an equity investment in Ayogo in exchange for minority interest in the company. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Biocomposites Ltd., of Keele, U.K., has signed an exclusive agreement with Lifehealthcare Distribution Pty. Ltd., of North Ryde, Australia, to sell its Stimulan and Genex products in Australia.

Biotelemetry Inc., a remote medical technology company based in Malvern, Pa., has acquired the On.Demand remote patient monitoring (RPM) and coaching platform from Envolve People Care Inc., a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Centene Corp. As part of the transaction, Biotelemetry becomes the exclusive provider of diabetes RPM services to Centene Medicaid members using the platform in 2020. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Toronto-based Facedrive Inc. said that Tracescan Wearables, its COVID-19 contact tracing wearable solution, is launching a pilot project with Tracescan partner, Labourers’ International Union of North American, in early August. The pilot will take place at a work site in Hamilton, Ontario, where every employee will receive a dedicated wearable device for COVID-19 tracing.

Globallogic Inc., of San Jose, Calif., is teaming up with Raleigh, N.C.-based K4connect to accelerate access to engagement technology for residents in senior living communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver-based Impressio Inc. and Medshape Inc., of Atlanta, have won a National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research grant for $250,000 to develop a joint replacement device to treat hallux rigidus, a degenerative osteoarthritis of the joint at the base of the big toe. The aim is to create an arthroscopy device that uses a novel energy-absorbing material, liquid-crystal elastomer, to surgically treat the condition.

Keystone Heart Ltd., a Venus Medtech company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., said the first commercial case using its Triguard 3 cerebral embolic protection device has been completed. Pieter Stella, of UMC Utrecht in the Netherlands, performed the transcatheter aortic valve implantation using the device, which is designed to minimize the risk of brain damage during transcatheter heart procedures.

Koelis Inc., of Princeton, N.J., reported the final approval by the Department of Veterans Affairs for providing a pathway for Prostate MRI Fusion for government customers by offering the Trinity 3D Prostate Suite.

Kubota Vision Inc., a Seattle-based clinical-stage ophthalmology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo's Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., said it demonstrated 3D imaging capabilities using artificial intelligence on its patient-based ophthalmology suite in-home optical coherence tomography device.

Zurich-based Luciole Medical AG and Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild, of Paris, are collaborating in brain hemodynamic and oxygenation monitoring using Luciole’s next-generation technology platform.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), headquartered in Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Durham, N.C.-based Genecentric Therapeutics Inc. have entered a research partnership to advance RNA-based molecular signatures for pancreatic cancer disease progression and drug response. The collaboration will combine Genecentric’s single patient RNA-based report, including its Pancreatic Cancer Subtype Profiler for subtyping pancreatic acute adenocarcinoma tumors, with PanCAN’s collection of patient molecular and outcomes data generated through its scientific and clinical programs.

Pathogendx Inc., of Scottsdale, Ariz., has been awarded a grant from the NIH, under its Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics program, to scale up testing of the company’s Detectx-Rv Microarray Assay for COVID-19 to a national level. The size of the award was not revealed.

Specialists On Call Inc. (dba SOC Telemed), of Reston, Va., and New York-based Healthcare Merger Corp. (HCMC) have entered a definitive agreement for a business combination. The combined company will operate as SOC Telemed and be listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction implies an initial enterprise value for SOC of approximately $720 million. The proposed business combination is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. SOC's management team is led by Paul Ricci, interim CEO, John Kalix, president, and Hai Tran, COO and CFO. At the completion of the proposed business combination, Ricci will step down as interim CEO. Steve Shulman, the CEO and a director of HCMC, will become the chairman of the SOC Telemed board, and Kalix will be appointed CEO. Tran will continue as COO and CFO.

Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco, reported an agreement for Mavidx Inc., of Miami, to develop ultra-high throughput genomic testing for SARS-CoV-2 on Veracyte’s Ncounter system. The agreement is intended to enable diagnostic testing and population screening of COVID-19 for up to 40,000 samples per day.

Vitalhub Corp., of Toronto, said it has incorporated the National Health Service’s mandated daily review and daily situation report into its Making Care Appropriate for Patients software, a solution for clinical utilization review.