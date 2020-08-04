Nanjing, China-based Simcere Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. became the second Chinese player to seek assets from G1 Therapeutics Inc., of Research Park Triangle, N.C., this year. On Tuesday, it licensed trilaciclib, an intravenous CDK4/6 inhibitor, from G1 Therapeutics in a $170 million deal for Greater China rights.

Previously, Shanghai-based Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd. had inked an Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) deal for lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor from the U.S. firm in June.

In the latest deal, Simcere will pay G1 Therapeutics $14 million up front and up to $156 million in development and commercial milestone payments, plus tiered low double-digit royalties on annual net sales of trilaciclib in Greater China. It will have the exclusive rights to trilaciclib for all indications in Greater China and will participate in global trials of the candidate.

Trilaciclib is designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients treated with chemotherapy. Jie Feng, Simcere’s securities affairs representative, told BioWorld that the company’s goal is to launch it “as efficiently as possible.”

“Simcere will have access to the data we've generated in our clinical trials. Also, both companies plan to collaborate on executing clinical trials that will evaluate the benefits of trilaciclib in additional tumor types and chemotherapy regimens,” G1 Therapeutics spokesman Jeff Macdonald told BioWorld.

“Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy with the potential to make chemotherapy safer and may reduce the need for rescue interventions such as growth factors and blood or platelet transfusions,” he said. “There is no proactively administered treatment to address myelosuppression, but only reactive measures once damage has occurred.”

Trilaciclib has breakthrough therapy status from the FDA and is currently the subject of an NDA submitted by G1 to the regulator in June for myelopreservation in small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). G1 initiated a study of trilaciclib in neoadjuvant breast cancer in the same month.

Coming up, G1 expects to begin a registrational phase III trial in colorectal cancer in the fourth quarter, and a registrational trial in triple-negative breast cancer next year.

In June, G1 Therapeutics secured Boehringer Ingelheim as its commercial partner for trilaciclib in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It plans to leverage Simcere’s R&D and commercial resources to advance the drug candidate in China.

“There is significant chemotherapy use in China, and specially for SCLC, there are more than three-quarters of a million new SCLC cases each year,” Macdonald told BioWorld. “Having a partner in China that has a large development and commercial footprint provides an opportunity to improve the care of a large number of patients.”

“It is critical to have a strong local leader in China to access this very significant market where local expertise is needed. Simcere is a well-established company with a history of successfully developing and commercializing products,” he said.

G1 Therapeutics CEO Mark Velleca also took note of Simcere’s experience conducting clinical trials and securing regulatory approvals in China, as well as an expansive commercial infrastructure supporting education and access.

In its prospectus submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June, Simcere said it has a nationwide sales and distribution network supported by over 2,600 sales and marketing personnel in 31 locations across China. The network covers around 18,900 hospitals and medical institutions, as well as more than 200 large-scale pharmacy chains in the country.

The pharma giant was established in 1995 to sell, market and distribute drugs in China. It later redefined its strategic focus to develop innovative drugs. It now has an extensive pipeline of nearly 50 innovative product candidates that mainly target oncology, central nervous system and autoimmune diseases.

“Trilaciclib is a complement to our existing pipeline and product portfolio, Simcere’s Feng said. “Taking advantage of the established capability in clinical development, registration and commercialization, we believe we can help trilaciclib to maximize its clinical benefit and market potential in a more efficient manner,” he said.

The Chinese firm is also developing other potentially first-in-class candidates, such as SIM-307, an AQP4 inhibitor for cerebral edema, as well as KN-035, the world’s first subcutaneously injectable anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody.

Last week, Simcere won NMPA approval for its edaravone and dexborneol concentrated solution for injection for treating ischemic stroke. The company is also expected to soon launch one of the biggest IPOs in Hong Kong this year.

The partnership with G1 is the latest example of Simcere’s extensive efforts to expand its portfolio. It has entered R&D partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Amgen Inc., Apexigen Inc., Aeromics LCC and Merus NV from the U.S. and Europe, as well as Asian biotech players such as JW Pharmaceutical Corp., GI Innovation Inc., Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Immunochina Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

In December 2019, Simcere’s $796 million deal with South Korean firm GI Innovation to bring in a bispecific CD80/IL-2 variant fusion protein demonstrated the Chinese firm’s ambitions in innovative biologics.