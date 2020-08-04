Aslan Pharmaceuticals Pte. Ltd., of Singapore, appointed Kenneth Kobayashi chief medical officer, based in California. He most recently served as senior medical director at Dermira Inc, a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Co., where he was responsible for the development of lebrikizumab.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, appointed Lauren Frazer chief financial officer and company secretary. Frazer joined Neuren in March 2020 from Boundary Bend, an Australian agribusiness. She is a chartered accountant, formerly with Pitcher Partners.