Alkermes plc, of Dublin, which had previously withdrawn its 2020 financial expectations due to uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported second-quarter revenues of $247.5 million, with a GAAP net loss per share of 19 cents. Aristada (aripiprazole lauroxil) sales rose 21% year-over-year to $58.8 million. Sales of Vivitrol (naltrexone) totaled $71.6 million, reflecting COVID-19’s impact, the company said. SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman said in a report that the readout was “about as expected.” Shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) closed July 29 at $18.91, down $1.27.

Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., rolled out results that Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson called “impressive.” The firm’s adjusted earnings per share of $4.25 easily beat the $3.83 consensus estimates, thanks to $6.21 billion in total revenue, again surpassing the consensus guess of $6.16 billion. The firm’s “commercial and clinical execution reflect prudent navigation of COVID-19 challenges,” he opined in a report. Amgen “adapted quickly to the pandemic by providing home infusions of Prolia [denosumab, a RANK ligand inhibitor approved for a handful of indications] in Italy with clear benefits to an elderly population at increased risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes,” he noted. Shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) closed July 29 at $248.85, down $6.42.