Affimed NV, of Heidelberg, Germany, appointed Annalisa Jenkins and Harry Welten to its supervisory board.

Akouos Inc., of Boston, appointed Alan Smith chief technology officer. It also named Arthur Tzianabos chair of its board and Saira Ramasastry to the board as audit committee chair.

CN Bio Innovations Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., appointed James Craven chief commercial officer, Brian Manning as U.S head of sales and Sarah Payne product marketing manager.

Meiragtx Holding plc, of London, appointed Robert K. Zeldin chief medical officer.

Rapt Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, appointed Phyllis Loud Gray vice president of human resources.

Redx Pharma Ltd., of Alderley Park, U.K., appointed Thomas Burt to its board. Sarah Gordon Wild will join the remuneration and audit and governance committees.

Ribometrix Inc., of Durham, N.C., appointed Barclay Phillips chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Silicon Therapeutics, of Boston, appointed Pamela Carroll chief business officer.