Saykara Inc.’s artificial intelligence (AI) assistant enabled the Midwest Institute for Minimally Invasive Therapies (MIMIT Health) to boost practice productivity five-fold. The voice-enabled iOS-based app, named Kara, drafts visit summaries, updates the electronic health record, produces prescriptions, and more with limited involvement from clinicians. Seattle-based Saykara operates the specialty-agnostic program using a software-as-a-service model.

“Fifty percent of physicians are ready to throw in the towel because of the burden of electronic health records,” Saykara President and Chief Medical Officer Graham Hughes told BioWorld. “With Kara, I get calls and emails every day saying, ‘I got my life back.’ Doctors can practice like they wanted to.”

The app offers two options for providers. In the ambient mode, Kara listens as the provider and patient speak during an office or telehealth visit. The recap mode allows a provider to give a brief summary of a visit instead. The app requires no data entry or commands from users; they open the app, tap the patient’s name, and begin the visit.

Kara represents a major step forward in use of natural language processing in health care settings. “Twenty years ago, speech recognition software could get a couple words right in a sentence and that was considered a success. Ten years ago, accents were still a big deal,” said Saykara founder and CEO Harjinder Sandhu. “Three factors have transformed natural language processing. There is so much data nowadays to train systems on; computer power is massively greater; and algorithms have gotten really, really good.”

Other systems can fairly reliably understand a single voice, such as dictation from a doctor. Kara can understand conversations with nearly equal accuracy, right out of the box, Sandhu noted.

The challenge comes in determining which parts of a conversation are relevant to note in the medical record.

“If a patient comes in for an ankle sprain and starts talking about anxiety, how does the system decide if that’s relevant?” Sandhu asked. “We’re training it to understand the context of the visit. In 30 visits when discussing shoulder pain, the orthopedist did not put anxiety into the note, so it learns that at an orthopedic visit, it’s not relevant. It’s harder in primary care, where providers are dealing with everything and the system has a lot more learning to do.”

In cases that cover multiple topics or have room for confusion, “physicians will do a reflective listening episode. ‘You have tingling down your arm and difficulty sleeping at night,’” Hughes noted. That assures patients they have been heard and lets Kara know what information to capture.

The system uses natural language routines to distinguish between sound-alike medications or medical terms by creating context that allows it to “figure out the whole thing by itself,” Hughes added.

The advancement in natural language processing parallels that seen in self-driving cars, said Sandhu. “From a technology perspective, models are getting so good compared to where they were two or three years ago that it’s hard for people to comprehend how quickly it is changing.”

The system isn’t flawless, of course. To catch errors and train the AI, people with Saykara review notes in the background before data gets into the medical record.

“Clinicians are also required by law to review the notes,” Sandhu said. “In our case, they don’t do much at all. Reviewers in the background correct mistakes and the providers say the note is written as they would write it. Most physicians spend two to three hours a day making notes in chart. With Kara, they still have to review, but the time is as close to zero as they can get.

MIMIT Health

Paramjit “Romi” Chopra, founder and CEO of Chicago-based MIMIT Health attributed a 500% boost in productivity to the mobile AI assistant. As a mobile app, it has also improved connection with patients, whether they are seen in one of the multidisciplinary practice’s outpatient clinics, on Zoom, in the hospital, at long-term care facilities or at their homes, he said.

“The problem with most systems is that when a physician sees a patient, they are busy typing. Patients feel before they think and they don’t feel cared for in that environment,” Chopra told BioWorld. “Saykara comes linked into our platform, so we can give patients a good feeling and look them in the eye rather than spend the visit typing.”

“We are committed to a high-tech, high-touch experience where patients and their loved ones feel calm and supported and get the information they need to make the best health care decisions possible,” said Chopra. “Using the Saykara mobile AI assistant allows our providers to focus on their patients and create personalized, meaningful and collaborative interactions.”