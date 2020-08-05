Gaithersburg, Md.-based Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has priced its offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2028, representing an increase of $50 million in aggregate principal amount from the initially proposed offering size. The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay the $353 million outstanding under its $600 million revolving credit facility with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on Aug. 7. Emergent is a global life sciences company.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Medx Health Corp. reported that further to the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors of up to 16,666,666 units at $0.12 per unit, to raise up to $2,000,000, the closing of a first tranche of that placement has taken place on July 31, for a total of 2.6 million units, raising a total of $312,000. The securities issued will be restricted from trading for four months from the date of issue. In connection with this tranche of the private placement, cash commissions of $24,000 were paid. Medx develops, phototherapy medical devices for pain relief and wound healing. The company is also developing phototherapy devices for esthetic and dental applications.

South San Francisco-based Veracyte Inc. reported the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $30 per share. The gross proceeds to the company from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Veracyte, are expected to be $180.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by the company. The offering is expected to close on or about Aug. 7, 2020. In addition, the company granted to the underwriters participating in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Veracyte intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering, William Blair & Company LLC is acting as a book-running manager and BTIG LLC, Needham & Company LLC, and Lake Street Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers.