San Diego-based Axim Biotechnologies Inc. said it has applied for U.S. FDA emergency use authorization of Neucovix-HT, a high-throughput, neutralizing antibody test for COVID-19.

Nashville-based BehaVR, provider of virtual reality digital health tools, has entered a development and collaboration agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, to advance virtual reality for social anxiety disorder. BahaVR will partner with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, in developing the general wellness product for use in the U.S.

Brainworks, of Emeryville, Calif., unveiled Medio Smart Health, a login-based web application for personal health management and COVID-19 symptom tracking.

Phoenix-based Entrepix Inc., a provider of chemical mechanical polishing technology to the semiconductor industry, has spun out Entrepix Medical LLC as an independent company to bring its patented Planatome scalpel blade technology to the med-tech market. Entrepix Medical was initially founded in June 2017 as a subsidiary of Entrepix Inc.

Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., a division of Luxembourg-based Eurofins Scientific, has launched its pooled polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to detect SARS-CoV-2. The test will be offered through Eurofins network of U.S. laboratories, including Viracor Eurofins, beginning mid-August. Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics said it submitted its pooling assay to the U.S. FDA for emergency use authorization on July 24, 2020.

Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc., of Malvern, Pa., a consolidated subsidiary of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., has initiated clinical testing of its fully automated Lumipulse SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay to support emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA.

The Iremedy Healthcare Companies Inc., of Stuart, Fla., provider of the Iremedy ecommerce platform, has launched Project Restart to provide underfunded community health centers and clinics with free medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dublin-based Medtronic plc said that its recently FDA-approved Interstim Micro neurostimulator for sacral neuromodulation therapy is now available in the U.S. The Cleveland Clinic performed the first patient implant with the new device.

MeMD, of Scottsdale, Ariz., has released its COVID-19 workplace solution, a standalone, turnkey tool that addressed both testing and compliance. The offering provides businesses access to PCR and antibody testing, medical release and excuse notes from providers, symptom screening and virtual care.

Merchavia Holdings and Investments Ltd., of Ramat Gan, Israel, revealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for its first investment in the Aura Smart Air, an Israeli company that deals with purification and air quality management using artificial intelligence technology. According to the MoU, Merchavia will invest $250,000 and will receive preference shares, which constitute about 1.93% of Aura Air's issued and fully diluted capital for its investment. Merchavia's investment will be made at a $10 million valuation and is a part of an $3 million financing round. In experiments on COVID-19 done in partnership with Sheba Medical Center, preliminary results showed that its solution succeeded in eliminating COVID-19 by 99.9%.

Mevion Medical Systems, of Littleton, Mass., will participate in the proton therapy initiative between the city of Córdoba in Andalusia, Spain, the Ministry of Health and Families of Andalusia, and the University of Córdoba to establish an alliance with the Andalusian Health Service and the University Institution. In the initiative, Mevion will provide its Mevion S250i proton therapy system with Hyperscan pencil beam scanning, which will be made available to Andalusian Health Service patients.

Targetcancer Foundation, of Cambridge, Mass., reported the start of the TCF-001 Target Rare Cancer Knowledge (TRACK) study. TRACK aims to provide the treatment care team with individualized treatment recommendations, informed by genomic analysis and in consultation with rare cancer clinicians and researchers. TRACK will incorporate remote consent, enabling patients to access genomic information and tailored treatment recommendations without the typical requirement to travel to an academic medical center.

The Tecan Group Ltd., of Männedorf, Switzerland, and Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. have unveiled a collaboration to enable scaled-up COVID-19 testing globally. Thermo Fisher Scientific is introducing a new highly automated, real-time PCR solution designed to analyze up to 6,000 samples in a single day to meet increasing global demand for COVID-19 testing. The high-throughput system enables laboratories to double or even triple their testing capacity to support global efforts to return communities back to work and school.

Theator Inc., of San Mateo, Calif., reported a partnership with The Academy for Surgical Coaching – a nonprofit organization that equips every surgeon with a Coach to support life-long learning and evaluations of surgical performance. The Academy for Surgical Coaching will utilize Theator's smart annotation and video analytics technology to enable surgeons to review and learn from their own past surgeries, facilitating improvement so that they enter the next operating room as better surgeons.

The Trendlines Group Ltd., an Israel- and Singapore-based investment group focused on inventing technologies and creating medical and agrifood companies, has expanded its in-house innovation activities to Singapore with the establishment of Trendlines Labs Singapore, which started operations in July 2020.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Withmydoc has launched RPM@Home, a remote patient monitoring kit to support chronic care management and telehealth visits by providing real-time data to facilitate proactive intervention.

Viacyte Inc., of San Diego, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., of Newark, Del., signed an agreement covering the next phase of their ongoing collaboration focused on the development of Viacyte’s Encaptra cell delivery system and the PEC-Encap product candidate (VC-01) for patients with type 1 diabetes. Under the terms of the agreement, Gore will manufacture and supply a proprietary membrane and the device component for use with VC-01 in support of human clinical trials. Should the trial prove successful, Gore will assume the responsibility for manufacturing the Encaptra system, incorporating the membrane technology for late stage clinical development and commercial use.

Warsaw, Ind.-based Wishbone Medical Inc. has acquired all assets of Back 2 Basics Direct LLC, of Independence, Ohio, and Orbbö Surgical LLC, of Los Angeles, its fifth and sixth purchases in the past 18 months. The two companies are focused on sterile package implants and surgical instruments for spinal fusion. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Zenzium Ltd., of Macclesfield, U.K., said it will be providing the core artificial intelligence capabilities for the COSMIC-19 (COntinious Signs Monitoring In Covid-19 patients) pilot study, which aims to recruit 60 patients in general wards who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. The goal is to monitor patients using wireless sensors and look for predictive patterns in vital signs. The Manchester-based trial is sponsored by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust and the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust with additional participation from Aptus Clinical.