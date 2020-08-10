Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston, appointed Janet Hammond chief development officer.

Eidos Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, appointed Suzanne Sawochka Hooper and Duke Rohlen to its board.

Emerald Bioscience Inc., of Long Beach, Calif., appointed Punit Dhillon CEO.

Mimedx Group Inc., of Marietta, Ga., appointed Robert B. Stein executive vice president, research and development.

NBE Therapeutics AG, of Basel, Switzerland, appointed Erich Schlick chair of its board.

Nordic Nanovector ASA, of Oslo, Norway, appointed Christine Wilkinson Blanc chief medical officer.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, of Uppsala, Sweden, appointed Peter Selin as chief business officer.

Spark Therapeutics, of Philadelphia, appointed Gallia Levy chief medical officer.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Foster City, Calif., appointed Senthil Sundaram CEO and to its board. It also named Mark Vignola chief financial officer, Erin Quirk president and Weidong Zhong chief scientific officer and chair of its board.

Topalliance Biosciences Inc., of Rockville Md., appointed Patricia Keegan chief medical officer and senior vice president.