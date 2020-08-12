Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., said it has begun to conduct an underwritten public offering of $200 million of its common stock and intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. Goldman Sachs & Co., Cowen and Co., SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers.

Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin, said it closed its underwritten public offering of 13.57 million ordinary shares priced at $71 per share. The total includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1.77 million additional shares. The net proceeds are expected to be approximately $919.3 million.

Inhibrx Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., has established terms for its IPO and plans to raise up to $102 million by offering 6 million shares priced between $16 and $18. The company, founded in 2017, is developing INBRX-109, a tetravalent DR5 agonist in chondrosarcoma and mesothelioma. The firm plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker INBX. Inhibrx withdrew an earlier IPO filing looking to raise $75 million last year.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp., of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., said it entered definitive agreements with institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.50 per share in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately $9 million. The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Omeros Corp., of Seattle, said it priced concurrent underwritten public offerings of 6.9 million shares at $14.50 each for proceeds of approximately $100 million, and $210 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% convertible senior notes due 2026. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.03 million shares and to the underwriters of the notes a 30-day option, solely to cover overallotments, to purchase up to an additional $31.5 million of the notes. The company intends to use approximately $127.4 million of the net proceeds of the notes offering to repurchase approximately $115 million aggregate principal amount of its existing 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2023. The net proceeds from the equity offering and the remainder of the net proceeds from the notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Seres Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it is commencing an underwritten registered public offering of 8 million shares and intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2 million shares on the same terms and conditions. Shares of Seres (NASDAQ:MCRB), which jumped 389% to $22.70 Aug. 10 on positive phase III data with oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109, closed Aug. 12 at $23.56, up $3.52, or 17.6%.

Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, Pa., said it priced its underwritten public offering of 21.73 million shares priced at $2.30 each. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 3.26 million additional shares at the public offering price. The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $50 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds primarily to fund the commercialization of Olinvyk, which received FDA approval last week for managing moderate to severe acute pain in adults when the pain is severe enough to require an I.V. opioid and for patients whose alternative treatments are inadequate, and to support the clinical development of its pipelines assets and for working capital and general corporate purposes.