Anika Therapeutics Inc., of Bedford, Mass., appointed Michael Levitz executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Emerald Bioscience Inc., of Long Beach, Calif., appointed Margaret Dalesandro to its board.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc., of Boston, appointed Laurie Olson to its board.

Pic Therapeutics Inc., of Natick, Mass., appointed Katherine Bowdish president and CEO and to its board.