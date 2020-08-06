Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of San Diego, appointed Lance Kurata chief legal officer, effective Aug. 10.
Asklepios Biopharmaceutical Inc. (Askbio), of Research Triangle Park, N.C., appointed Michael Kranda senior vice president therapeutic practice leader.
Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., appointed Bob Atwill head of Asia-Pacific.
Valneva SE, of Saint-Harblain, France, appointed Juan Carlos Jaramillo chief medical officer and member of its management board, effective Oct. 1.
Viralclear Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Westport, Conn., appointed Michael J. Sofia and Angus Dalgleish to its scientific advisory board.