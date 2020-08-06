Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, reported second-quarter net sales of Nuplazid (pimavanserin) totaling $110.1 million, up 32% over the same period in 2019. The company slightly narrowed the sales guidance for the full year, now expecting a range of $430 million to $450 million, compared to previous range of $420 million to $450 million. The drug, which first gained approval for Parkinson’s disease psychosis in 2016, is pending FDA review for expansion into dementia-related psychosis, with a PDUFA date of April 3, 2021. Efforts to broaden Nuplazid’s use in other indications has been mixed, with a recent phase III failure in major depressive disorder, though work advances in a late-stage schizophrenia program. Acadia reported a net loss of $42.1 million, or 27 cents per share, for the second quarter. As of June 30, its cash, equivalents and investment securities totaled $658.6 million. Shares of Acadia (NASDAQ:ACAD) closed Aug. 6 at $43.63, up 76 cents.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it expects about $11.1 million in royalty revenue for the second quarter, from U.S. net sales of about $55 million for beta-thalassemia drug Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt), as reported by New York-based Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Acceleron’s total revenue for the quarter totaled $39.8 million. Net loss was $18.5 million, or 34 cents per share. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $389.8 million, though it added $492.5 million in net proceeds from a follow-on offering in July. Shares of Acceleron (NASDAQ:XLRN) closed Aug. 6 at $106.46, down 9 cents

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., reported second-quarter global net product revenues from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis drug Onpattro (patisiran) of $66.5 million, with more than 1,050 patients receiving the commercial product worldwide. Second-quarter revenues from porphyria drug Givlaari (givosiran) totaled $11 million, with more than 100 patients on the product worldwide. GAAP net loss was $179.2 million, or $1.56 per share. As of June 30, Alnylam had about $1.95 billion on its balance sheet, which included $600 million in proceeds received during the quarter from the sale of future royalties and issuance of common stock to Blackstone and affiliates. Shares of Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) closed Aug. 6 at $144.12, down $6.32.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston, reported second-quarter revenue of $89.4 million, compared to $102.7 million for the same period in 2019. That included revenue from U.S. sales of irritable bowel syndrome drug Linzess (linaclotide), as provided by partner Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago, which reported second-quarter sales of $219 million, up 5% over the same period in 2019. Prescription demand for Linzess grew 9% year over year, with new-to-brand prescription demand increasing more than 15% in June 2020 vs. March 2020. GAAP net income was $25.2 million, or 16 cents per share, for the second quarter. As of June 30, Ironwood had $253.3 million in cash and equivalents. Company shares (NASDAQ:IRWD) closed Aug. 6 at $10.09, up 45 cents.

PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J., reported second-quarter 2020 net revenues of $75.2 million compared to $85.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, including a year-over-year increase of more than 30% in second-quarter 2020 sales of Emflaza (deflazacort), which earned $36.2 million for the quarter compared to $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The drug’s revenue growth was driven by new prescriptions and operational efficiencies in the company’s commercial business. Net revenues for Translarna (ataluren) were $38.6 million for the second quarter, compared to $57.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. PTC attributed the decline to an administrative delay for a group purchase order by the Brazilian Ministry of Health due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it continues to identify additional Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients in Europe, Latin America and other key markets for Translarna despite the challenges of COVID-19. PTC reported a net loss of $181.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $41.8 million for the same period in 2019. The company’s cash, equivalents and marketable securities were $498.9 million as of June 30 vs. $686.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2019. On Aug. 6 PTC’s shares (NASDAQ:PTCT) lost $1.95 to close at $47.02.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Washington, said second-quarter 2020 product sales were $62.2 million, an increase of 7% over the first quarter of the year and 5% over the $59.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2019. Net sales of Hetlioz (tasimelteon) grew 18% over the first quarter of 2020, to $41.6 million, which was a 10% increase, from $37.8 million, on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of Fanapt (iloperidone) were $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 3% decline from $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Vanda reported net income of $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 and diluted net income of 16 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 21 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019. Vanda reported cash, equivalents and marketable securities of $339.8 million as of June 30, an increase of $47.2 million compared to June 30, 2019. Vanda shares (NASDAQ:VNDA) gained 48 cents on Aug. 6, 2020, to close at $11.50.