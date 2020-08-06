When it comes to fulfilling their FDA postmarket requirements and commitments (PMRs/PMCs), sponsors of biologic license applications (BLAs), as a whole, tend to do a better job than sponsors of new drug applications (NDAs). According to the FDA’s latest report on PMRs/PMCs, which was released Thursday, 47, or 9%, of the 515 expected annual fiscal 2019 PMR/PMC status reports for small-molecule drugs were not submitted. In addition, 73, or 14%, were late, while the remaining 77% were submitted on time. But 87% of the expected 155 annual PMR/PMC status reports for BLAs were on time and 13% were late; all of them were submitted. Of the 47 PMRs that were closed in fiscal 2019 for biologics, 89% of the sponsors had fulfilled the requirements, while the PMRs for the other 11% were considered no longer feasible or the drug had been withdrawn. Only 64% of the 177 PMRs closed for NDAs had satisfied the requirements; 8% didn’t meet the requirements and a new requirement was set; and the requirement was considered no longer feasible or the drug was withdrawn for the other 27%.

The Democratic chairs of five U.S. House committees are investigating the federal government’s $765 million loan, under the Defense Production Act (DPA), to Eastman Kodak Co. to support the launch of Kodak Pharmaceuticals as a U.S.-based manufacturer of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients. “The loan would be DFC’s [the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation] first use of DPA authority and would support Kodak, an organization that was on the brink of failure in 2012 and was unsuccessful in its previous foray into pharmaceutical manufacturing, in its efforts to develop the capacity to produce up to 25 percent of domestic pharmaceutical components,” the committee chairs said in a letter Wednesday to DFC CEO Adam Boehler. As part of the investigation, the lawmakers are requesting all records and communications related to DFC’s consideration of Kodak, as well as any recent communication between DFC and other private companies regarding DPA financing. The House investigation comes on the heels of a letter Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sent to the SEC this week requesting an investigation into potential insider trading prior to the announcement of the loan, which sent the company’s stock (NYSE:KODK) soaring to a high of $33.20 Tuesday, up more than 318% from the previous close of $7.94, with trading volume of about 271 million. “According to analysts, there was an unusual trading pattern in Kodak stock that began prior to the public announcement of the deal,” Warren said. She noted that the unusual trading behavior could be explained by Kodak’s sharing of nonpublic information about the loan with news outlets on a nonembargoed basis prior to Tuesday’s public announcement. “But if this is the case, it is not clear why, after this inadvertent disclosure, Kodak did not promptly, fully, and publicly disclose the information as required by SEC rules,” Warren said. In calling for the SEC investigation, Warren also noted that Kodak's chairman and another member of the board “appear to have purchased substantial amounts of company stock last month, ahead of the public announcement, at a time when Kodak and the Trump administration were negotiating the deal.”

The FDA Thursday released a revised draft bioresearch monitoring technical conformance guide providing current agency specifications, recommendations and general considerations for preparing and submitting clinical study-level information, subject-level data line listings by clinical site and a summary-level clinical site dataset. The information is used in planning bioresearch monitoring inspections in electronic format for new drug applications, biologics license applications and supplemental applications containing clinical data.

The FDA finalized its guidance, “Limited population pathway for antibacterial and antifungal drugs,” which describes the criteria, processes and other general considerations required of drugs approved under the limited population (LPAD) pathway. Created by the 21st Century Cures Act, the pathway enables the FDA to conclude that the benefits of a drug outweigh its risks in an intended limited population. To date, two drugs, Insmed Inc.’s Arikayce (amikacin) and the TB Alliance’s pretomanid, have been approved under the LPAD pathway. (Pretomanid is licensed to Mylan NV.)

Putting Rare Diseases Patients First! recently filed a citizen’s petition asking the FDA to add sickle cell disease to its tropical disease priority review list. While sickle cell disease afflicts African Americans in the U.S., the majority of the 20 million people with the disease globally live in Africa. The addition of sickle cell disease to the list would help biopharma companies justify investing in therapies or cures for the disease, according to Lorna Speid, president and founder of the nonprofit patient advocacy group.