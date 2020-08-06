San Diego-based Aethlon Medical Inc. reported that the National Institute for Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), a unit of the National Institutes for Health (NIH), has awarded a grant for studies in head and neck cancer that will be a collaborative project between Aethlon and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at the University of Pittsburgh. The grant, titled "Depleting exosomes to improve responses to immune therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma," will profile the biomarkers of exosomes in patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck cancer and will explore the impact of clinical depletion of exosomes using Aethlon's Hemopurifier device. The Hemopurifier is being advanced as a potential therapeutic device for oncology by virtue of its capacity to capture and remove exosomes from plasma. The total value of the award is $3.5 million over five years for multi-institution studies that will be led by Theresa Whiteside at UPMC and Annette Marleau at Aethlon as principal investigators.

Cambridge, U.K.-based Avacta Group plc, the developer of Affimer biotherapeutics and reagents, appointed Wetherby, U.K.-based BBI Solutions, part of BBI Group, to manufacture the saliva-based rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test that is being developed with Marlborough, Mass.-based Cytiva. The manufacturing agreement between Avacta and BBI comprises the accelerated development and validation of a scaled-up manufacturing process that has the potential to ramp up to a production capacity of millions of tests per month. Avacta, Cytiva and BBI are in the process of the technology transfer of the prototype and related manufacturing procedures for the saliva-based rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test from Cytiva to BBI.

Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne Corp. and Seattle-based Nanostring Technologies Inc. reported an expansion of their partnership to include compatibility with ACD's 21,000+ RNAscope probes and 10 qualified RNAscope probe combinations with Geomx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the recently launched Geomx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas (CTA). A combined workflow has been previously developed that unites the RNAscope reagent portfolio from Bio-Techne with Nanostring's Geomx RNA Assays to enable researchers to visualize RNA in tissue at the single molecule level to molecularly guide their high-plex spatial analyses on Geomx DSP.

Marlborough, Mass.-based Btl Industries Inc. filed a complaint today with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), asking the ITC to prevent Allergan Ltd., Allergan Inc., Allergan USA Inc., Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., Zeltiq Ireland Unlimited Co., and Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH Germany from importing products that infringe Btl's patents into the U.S. Btl concurrently filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Federal District Court in the District of Delaware against Allergan and Zimmer on the same matter. "We have asked the ITC to determine whether Cooltone and Coolsculpting products infringe Btl's patents and, if they are found to be infringing, to issue an exclusion order barring importation of Cooltone and Coolsculpting products into the U.S., as well as issuing a cease-and-desist order prohibiting Allergan and Zimmer from selling their infringing products and their components in the American market space," said Ron Borsheim, vice president of business development. Btl's ITC complaint and Delaware lawsuit follows a lawsuit that Btl filed with the U.S. District Court in Delaware in December 2019 on similar matters.

North Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner Corp. and Seattle-based Xealth Inc., are working to improve the health care experience and empower patients to be active participants in their treatment and well-being. As part of this agreement, Cerner and Lrvhealth have together invested $6 million in Xealth. The Cerner and Lrvhealth join Xealth investors Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, Memorialcare Innovation Fund, Providence Ventures and UPMC as well as Threshold Ventures, McKesson, Novartis, Philips, and Resmed.

Newtown, Pa.-based Helius Medical Technologies Inc. submitted a request to the U.S. FDA for de novo classification and clearance of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) device The PoNS device was granted breakthrough designation by the FDA on May 7, 2020.

New York-based Nanotronics reported the formation of Nanotronics Health LLC, a health care technology company whose mission is to create medical devices that are accessible, affordable, easy to use, and intelligently designed. Devices will be manufactured in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Nolato, of Torekov, Sweden, has signed an agreement to acquire Bethel, Vt.-based GW Plastics. The acquisition price, including contingent consideration, is estimated at about SEK2 billion (US$207 million). The acquisition provides significant volumes and a strong position in North America for the medical solutions business area, offering additional opportunities for growth and underpinning existing core customer relationships.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., of Kirkland, Québec, said that Ortho-R is designated as a drug/biologic combination product by the FDA Office for Combination Products. The jurisdictional assignment for Ortho-R will be the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Los Angeles-based Radnet Inc. and Hologic Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., entered a definitive collaboration to advance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in breast health. Hologic will contribute capabilities and insights behind its market-leading hardware and software and will benefit from access to data produced by Radnet’s fleet of high-resolution mammography systems to train and refine current and future products based on AI. Radnet will share data from its extensive network of imaging centers, as well as provide in-depth knowledge of the patient pathway and workflow needs to help make a positive impact across the breast care continuum.

T2 Biosystems Inc., of Lexington, Mass., said its board has decided it will not seek authority from the stockholders at the 2020 annual meeting to effect a reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

Xenex Disinfection Services reported the launch of Trend, a wastewater and environmental surface detection test for SARS-CoV-2.