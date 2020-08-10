The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in routine medical exams, scaring many patients away from in-clinic visits and diverting resources to coronavirus-related needs. For pregnant women, who require frequent checkups but don’t want to risk infection, this can be a particularly trying time. Now, Israeli startup Pulsenmore Ltd. has launched a hand-held device that lets women perform ultrasounds in their own home and relays the results to a doctor or sonographer for evaluation and feedback.

“At-home tele-ultrasound scanning is a major leap forward in digital medicine and prenatal health,” said Elazar Sonnenschein, Pulsenmore’s founder and CEO. “We have successfully miniaturized the traditional ultrasound system to create a solution that is both affordable and accessible for expectant families.”

Today’s launch comes as COVID-19 is driving record-high use of virtual care tools and as some countries, such as the U.S., have relaxed policy restrictions to increase telehealth use.

The self-administered device docks with a smartphone and leverages advanced navigation and artificial intelligence techniques, as well as an app, to guide users through the scanning process – displaying and sharing high-quality images with their personal care provider and reducing the number of in-person prenatal visits.

Reimagining ultrasound

“The technology was developed in-house, which required out-of-the-box thinking in order to completely redesign the ultrasound machine from scratch,” Sonnenschein said, adding it includes both hardware and software innovations. The compact device is powered by a smartphone and uses that for image display and transfer, and the app enables users to perform quality scans with minimal training. Meanwhile, “the transducer, or heart of the ultrasound, was miniaturized and simplified to maintain image quality while reducing costs.”

Founded in Omer Israel, in 2015, this is Pulsenmore’s first product launch and is currently limited to Israel.

“We already have CE [mark] approval and have submitted a request for [U.S.] FDA clearance and intend to apply for marketing in additional geographies,” Sonnenschein told BioWorld. “We are working toward a targeted launch in several European countries within the coming months. We expect to launch in the U.S. upon receipt of FDA approval.”

Partnership with large HMO

For now, the company has inked a multiyear agreement with Clalit Health Services, Israel’s large health maintenance organization, to provide tens of thousands of its members with the Pulsenmore device.

“In today’s connected world, women and their partners want and deserve to know about the well-being of their baby without having to visit the emergency room. Pulsenmore makes that possible,” said Leor Wolff, head of translational innovation and e-health at the Clalit HMO, which provides health insurance coverage for over 50% of Israel’s population.

According to Clalit, expectant mothers pay “false” visits to emergency rooms at twice the rate of other individuals, out of concern for their unborn babies. In a review of more than 1,300 self-administered scans with the Pulsenmore tele-ultrasound device, Clalit physicians “clearly saw fetal heart activity, movement and amniotic fluid in 95% of the scans,” Wolff said.

Israel’s Ministry of Health based its approval on the Clalit study, as well as the CE mark approval, Sonnenschein said, adding additional studies are in the planning stages in Israel, the European Union and the U.S.

“In terms of image quality, we have conducted internal third-party studies, which show the Pulsenmore device is comparable to traditional ultrasound devices,” he said. Several prominent maternal fetal medicine specialists in the U.S., Europe and Israel have also examined and verified the device’s image quality.

Pricing and pipeline

The price tag on the device will depend on quantities and distribution arrangements, but is expected to be affordable enough that many pregnant women can use it. Pulsenmore is in talks with HMOs in the U.S. and Europe in preparation for launches there.

Looking ahead, Pulsenmore sees additional opportunities for self-administered tele-ultrasound, both in the COVID-19 environment and beyond. The company is currently developing several applications for different medical indications that could benefit from home ultrasound use, Sonnenschein said.

The company is backed by private shareholders and has received support from the Israeli Innovation Authority. It currently has 40 employees.

Other companies have developed hand-held ultrasound devices, but Pulsenmore appears to be the first for use specifically by patients.

Butterfly Network, of Guilford, Conn., makes a hand-held smart ultrasound device for whole-body imaging at the point-of-care. The company recently reported that Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is using the Butterfly iQ to image patients during the pandemic. Royal Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Clarius Mobile Health Inc. and Sonoque also offer hand-held ultrasound for clinicians.

“Our goal is to become the leading company in the world for tele-ultrasound performed by patients from the comfort of their home,” Sonnenschein said.