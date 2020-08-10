Caesarea, Israel-based Icecure Medical Ltd., which focuses on nonsurgical liquid nitrogen cryoablation technology to destroy benign and cancerous tumors, completed a NIS20.7 million (US$6.07 million) equity offering, which was oversubscribed. The company said that it believes the proceeds it received in the offering, when combined with the cash and cash equivalents it had on June 30, will allow it to effectively execute on its growth strategy. The fundraising was participated in by Rosario Capital, Yair Capital Issuing and Finance Ltd., Apax Underwriters and Offerings, offering consultants Yaron Iluz and Naor al-Hai, as well as attorneys Reut Alfia, Oded Har Even and Gal Cohen from the international law firm Sullivan.

Neovasc Inc., of Richmond, British Columbia, entered definitive agreements with certain health care-focused institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 4,532,772 common shares at a purchase price of $2.77575 per common share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq Capital Market rules for aggregate gross proceeds of about $12.6 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and estimated expenses of the offering payable by the company. The offering is expected to close on or about Aug. 12, subject to customary closing conditions. Neovasc intends to use the net proceeds for the development and commercialization of the Neovasc Reducer, development of the Tiara and general corporate and working capital purposes.