|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Helix Opco LLC, of San Mateo, Calif.
|Helix COVID-19 NGS Test
|Amplicon-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) test
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Nanotronics Health LLC, of Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Nhale
|Noninvasive ventilator; bi-level positive air pressure device
|Supports respiratory therapy of spontaneously breathing adults with COVID-19; to be used in non-life-threatening situations
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for at-home use and to be used with supplemental oxygen under a doctor's prescription
