Company Product Description Indication Status
Helix Opco LLC, of San Mateo, Calif. Helix COVID-19 NGS Test Amplicon-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) test For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Nanotronics Health LLC, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Nhale Noninvasive ventilator; bi-level positive air pressure device Supports respiratory therapy of spontaneously breathing adults with COVID-19; to be used in non-life-threatening situations Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for at-home use and to be used with supplemental oxygen under a doctor's prescription

