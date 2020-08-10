The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) said it generally supports a draft rewrite of lung cancer screening guidelines by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, but recommended that the guidelines drop the upper age limit for screening. The latest update to the guidelines emerged in July 2020, calling for annual lung cancer screening via low-dose CT (LDCT) imaging for adults aged 50 to 80 years. The recommendation assumes a 20-pack-year smoking history, down substantially from the existing recommendation of screening for those with a 30-pack-year history, and assumes the subject either currently smokes or has quit in the past 15 years. MITA recommended that the limit on elapsed time since cessation also be dropped from the recommendation, adding that the Task Force “continues to place undue emphasis” on the hazards associated with low-dose CT scanning.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation (JPML) denied a motion by Dublin-based Covidien, now a part of Medtronic plc, to consolidate litigation around the company’s hernia mesh into a single proceeding, which would have taken place in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The change would have consolidated 12 cases currently in litigation in nine district courts. The JPML decreed also that a number of lawsuits in process in 25 U.S. district courts for hip implants by Wright Medical Inc., of Memphis be consolidated into a single case to be administered in the District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.