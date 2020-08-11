Anheart Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China, said it entered agreements to raise more than $20 million from an oversubscribed series A+ equity financing round. The proceeds will be used to advance global phase II trials of taletrectinib, a next-generation ROS1/NTRK inhibitor that can cross the blood-brain barrier as well as to further expand its oncology portfolio.

Curevac BV, of Tubingen, Germany, said it intends to offer and sell in an IPO 13.33 million common shares and grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.99 million common shares. The IPO price is expected to be between $14 and $16 per common share and the company has applied to list its common shares on Nasdaq under the ticker CVAC. The net proceeds and a concurrent private placement, together with cash and cash equivalents on hand, will be used to fund the company's mRNA vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2 through the completion of phase III; fund the expansion of short-term manufacturing capabilities; advance the lead oncology program, CV-8102, through the completion of the phase II trial; advance the vaccine program CV-7202 in rabies through the completion of the phase II trial; and to advance the development of other preclinical and clinical programs.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, said it received a $200 million low-interest, five-year term loan commitment from Osaka, Japan-based Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., bringing the latter’s total financing support to $600 million. The loan increases Myovant’s financing flexibility as it prepares for multiple potential product launches to treat advanced prostate cancer, uterine fibroids and endometriosis. Additionally, Myovant reported it had entered a three-year commercial collaboration agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, for services to support the planned commercialization of investigational drug candidate relugolix. It will become a nonexclusive distributor of relugolix for prostate cancer and the exclusive distributor of relugolix combination tablet for uterine fibroids and endometriosis in the U.S. Relugolix (120 mg) is under FDA priority review for the treatment of men with advanced prostate cancer, with a target action date of Dec. 20, 2020.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, of London, closed its registered direct offering of American depositary shares (ADSs) on Nasdaq, having issued about 11 million ADSs at a price of $5.20 apiece, for gross proceeds of about $57.25 million. Net proceeds are expected to help advance clinical development of foralumab, initiate a trial in hepatocellular carcinoma with milciclib, expedite clinical development of TZLS-501 for COVID-19 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Thinkequity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc., acted as the sole placement agent.

Transgene SA, of Strasbourg, France, said it raised $22.2 million from the sale of 10.3 million shares of its minority stake in Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Group Co. Ltd., of Tianjin, China, to a Chinese investment fund. The shares that have been sold represent 38% of Transgene’s total holding in Tasly. Following the sale, Transgene holds 17.1 million shares of Tasly, equivalent to 1.58% of the company’s capital. Transgene said the transaction enhances its cash position and strengthens its financial visibility until 2022.

The American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office signed a memorandum of understanding Monday to expand upon the more than 20 years of collaboration between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare. The agreement is expected to facilitate further collaboration between the two departments to address public health concerns around the world.