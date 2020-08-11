HONG KONG – Tel Aviv, Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has inked an exclusive strategic agreement with Reykjavik, Iceland-based Alvotech hf to commercialize five biosimilar product candidates in the U.S.

Anil Okay, senior vice president of commercial and business development at Alvotech, told BioWorld that “Alvotech is responsible for development, registration and manufacturing whereas Teva is responsible for marketing and commercialization.”

He declined to disclose the names of the biosimilars to be commercialized, but a press release said that the five reference biologics currently generate around $35 billion in U.S. sales.

The agreement includes an up-front payment for Alvotech, milestone payments over the next several years and a profit-sharing arrangement, too, but further financial details were undisclosed.

“This commercial partnership with Alvotech enables Teva to lend its technical expertise in working with the FDA to bring products to the U.S. market, while broadening its growing biosimilar portfolio and continuing to leverage its cross-functional expertise across both specialty and generic medicines,” said Brendan O’Grady, head of Teva’s North America commercial unit.

On Alvotech’s part, the partnership with Teva was formed via “a unique partnering strategy where we partner with strong regional companies, and with one out of 10 prescriptions in the U.S. coming from Teva, it made sense to partner with Teva in the U.S.,” said Okay.

Other companies that Alvotech has partnered with include Japan’s Fuji Pharma Co. Ltd., with whom Alvotech inked a deal with in November 2018 to commercialize an Alvotech biosimilar portfolio targeting oncology, ophthalmology and autoimmune disease therapies. A month before the deal with Fuji, it also struck a deal with China’s Changchun High & New Technology Industries Group to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Alvotech’s biosimilars in China the month before. Other overseas partners include STADA in Europe, Jamp Pharma Corp. in Canada, and a few others in emerging markets, Okay said.

The current COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges to negotiations, as Teva representatives needed to travel to Alvotech facilities to conduct due diligence. But the situation was overcome swiftly due to collaboration between the companies and by conducting all other discussions via “a virtual setting,” Okay said.

As for the next steps, some of the candidates are already in the clinic or under filing, he said, while others will enter the clinic within the next few years.

For its part, Teva dove into biosimilars via its tie-up with South Korea’s Celltrion Inc. in October 2016, with two biosimilars from the partnership currently launched onto the U.S. market. The FDA gave its approval to one of the two biosimilars, Herzuma (trastuzumab-pkrb), in December 2018.

Herzuma, a HER2/neu receptor antagonist, is a biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab, Roche Holding AG) and is approved to treat two types of breast cancer. The first is adjuvant breast cancer of HER2-overexpressing node-positive or node-negative (ER/PR negative or with one high risk feature) breast cancer as part of a treatment regimen consisting of doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide and either paclitaxel or docetaxel, or as part of a treatment regimen with docetaxel and carboplatin. The second indication is metastatic breast cancer, with the biosimilar to be used in combination with paclitaxel for first-line treatment of HER2-overexpressing metastatic breast cancer, and as a single agent for treatment of HER2-overexpressing breast cancer in patients who have received one or more chemotherapy regimens for metastatic disease.

Teva itself being a biosimilar developer, the platform partnership for the five candidates constitutes “a significant portion of Teva’s upcoming pipeline, with an incentive to expand the partnership further,” Okay said.

Teva’s portfolio of generic and specialty medicines consists of more than 3,500 products touching nearly every therapeutic area. In July, the company announced a new strategy for Teva Takeda Yakuhin Ltd., its joint venture with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc, to focus on commercializing a selection of complex generics, specialty assets and other pipeline opportunities. The joint venture’s shift in focus will involve divesting the majority of its generic and operational assets to Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., with the transaction expected to close by early 2021.

Alvotech’s pipeline consists of several monoclonal antibody and fusion-protein biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmunity, oncology, ophthalmology and inflammatory conditions. The Icelandic company recently announced positive results for AV-T02, a proposed biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), in May. Both the phase I pharmacokinetic similarity study (AVT02-GL-101) and the phase III confirmatory efficacy and safety study (AVT02-GL-301) met their respective primary objectives. It entered an exclusive license partnership with Bangkok-based DKSH Management Ltd. to commercialize AVT-02 in some Asia Pacific markets in March.