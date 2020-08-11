Senseonics Holdings Inc. is one of the latest med-tech companies to release its quarterly numbers, revealing sales of $261,000, a decline of -94.3% year-over-year.

That figure may have fallen below SVB Leerink Research’s estimate of $1.6 million and consensus at $1.4 million “given the company's well-telegraphed ongoing strategic review,” wrote Danielle Antalffy in a note. Still, Senseonics had some good news, which Antalffy heralded as “very positive.” That came in the form of a financial and strategic partnership with Ascensia Diabetes Care that revolves around a global commercialization and distribution agreement and a concurrent financing deal.

Specifically, Ascensia will be the exclusive global distribution partner for Senseonics' continuous glucose monitoring systems, including Eversense, Eversense XL and future generation products in development, such as the 365-day implantable sensor. Ascensia will initiate U.S. marketing and sales activities of the Eversense product in the coming months, in collaboration with Senseonics, and take over full responsibility in the first quarter of 2021.

PHC Holdings Corp., a KKR portfolio company formerly known as Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, established Ascensia through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care in 2016. Now, with this agreement, it has made an initial strategic investment of $35 million into Senseonics in the form of convertible debt securities. An additional $15 million investment will be provided in exchange for Senseonics convertible preferred equity upon U.S. FDA approval of the 180-day Eversense product.

During a call on its results, Senseonics CEO Tim Goodnow confirmed that the economic terms of the agreement will remain undisclosed. With that said, “early in the term, the weighting will favor Senseonics, while sharing shifts towards Ascensia later in the term,” he added.

Already, teams from each side have started to meet. "Product and clinical teams have been identified, and collaboration structures [are] being reviewed.” Other programs also are in development.

Goodnow also highlighted that the Germantown, Md.-based company remains focused on the U.S., where it has about 200 million covered lives. “As in other areas, we will assist Ascensia in a transition of these responsibilities in the coming months, including working together to gain additional reimbursement,” he confirmed. “Armed with the real-world clinical data and the additional value-add of a sensor that lasts up to 180 days, we are confident we will continue our progress in obtaining broad-based coverage.”

He further noted that the company would not renew its distribution agreements with Roche and Rubin Medical when they expire. "Upon transition, Ascensia will be focused on the markets of Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Sweden, where Eversense is already commercially available.”

Senseonics will have the responsibility for product and brand development, regulatory approvals and manufacturing. “One of the most important parts of this agreement from our perspective is our ability to now focus on product development and the future generation of our game-changing CGM technology. We feel that we can be in better control and drive the value-creation process through this division of responsibilities,” Goodnow added.

In addition, Senseonics has signed an agreement to issue up to $30 million in convertible preferred equity to Masters Special Situations LLC (MSS) and affiliates. The funding will take place in up to two closings, with the initial 10% expected to close on or about Aug. 14. MSS has an option to purchase the balance of the $30 million of convertible preferred equity in a subsequent closing that would be expected to occur within the next three months, subject to the receipt of stockholder approval.

All of this bodes well for the company, which faced some turbulence earlier this year. In March, its lender Solar Capital Ltd., declined to renegotiate as a potential default loomed. Senseonics agreed to terminate the loan, thereby triggering a full repayment with fees of $48.5 million.

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault highlighted a few key assumptions with Ascensia taking the reins, including that most U.S. Eversense patients treated before the pandemic disruption return; a smaller portion of European Eversense patients will be retained by the new partner; a 15% and 20% revenue share goes to Ascensia next year and 2022, respectively; and Senseonics secures FDA approval for Eversense XL in the first quarter of 2021.

“We assume some level of disruption in Europe and leave room for ‘hiccups’ in our revenue build,” she added. “We also reduce operating spend going forward, most meaningfully for SENS’s [Senseonics’] sales & marketing line. We add another debt financing in 2022 to allow [Senseonics] to continue operations. We admit there are several unknowns and look for further guidance from management in the quarters ahead.”