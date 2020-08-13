Cansino Biologics Inc. launched its second pre-revenue share offering on Aug. 13, reaping ¥5.2 billion (US$749 million) from Shanghai’s STAR market.

Trading under the ticker 688185, its shares surged 87.5% to close at ¥393 on the first trading day. The company, currently developing 16 vaccine candidates for 13 infectious diseases, has grabbed headlines this year for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCoV, which is due to enter phase III trials in Saudi Arabia shortly.

Cansino issued 24.8 million shares in its STAR market debut priced at ¥209.71 each, the second-highest offering price for the bourse after Beijing Roborock Technology. Shares traded at ¥477, up 127.5% at one point on Thursday. It was the company’s second listing in China, following its March 2019 launch of a $161 million pre-revenue IPO in Hong Kong, where its shares (HKEX:06185) have added 470% to date.

The IPO on China’s Nasdaq-like STAR market was backed by CITIC Securities, CICC and Bohai Securities, with Morgan Stanley Hoaxin Securities as financial advisor. Cansino’s annual losses extended 13.4% to ¥156.8 million in 2019, according to a prospectus for the offering.

“The launch of the STAR Market and the reforms to HKEX listing have provided policy support for biopharmaceutical companies that require continuous long-term, large-scale investments for research and development of vaccine candidates. It allows companies to have branding benefits and make global strategic plans,” Cansino CEO Yu Xuefeng said.

He said that Cansino would continue with its goals of developing innovative vaccines and making them affordable and accessible.

The proceeds of the STAR market offering will be mainly used to build phase II production facilities. The rest will go to vaccine R&D, construction and development of vaccine traceability systems, cold chain logistics and information systems, as well as supplementary working capital.

With its COVID-19 vaccine candidate entering the last trial stage soon, Cansino is preparing for mass production. At the Hillhouse Global Healthcare Summit on Aug. 8, Yu said the company is planning to produce 100 million to 200 million doses per year and the facilities should be completed next year.

Yu stated the company’s future plans: to develop contact with countries with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases, to step up manufacturing capability, and to optimize the CMC and R&D of vaccine.

In reports this month, both Saudi Arabia and Mexico have said Cansino will start phase III trials of Ad5-nCoV in their countries. On Aug. 9, a Saudi health ministry spokesman revealed that its phase III trial plans to enroll 5,000 subjects in Riyadh, Dammam and Mecca. Two days later, Mexico’s foreign ministry said the Chinese vaccine candidate will also be tested in the country, after signing memorandums of understanding. Details of the Mexican trial remain unclear for now.

A month ago, Cansino’s executive director, Qiu Dongxu, told attendees of a biotech conference in Suzhou that the company is also in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia for phase III trials.

Ad5-nCoV was the first vaccine candidate to enter clinical trials in China in March. It is a recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine jointly developed between Cansino and the Institute of Biotechnology of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. In June, the vaccine candidate received China's military special drug approval with a valid period of one year.

Data from the 508-subject phase II trial showed promise, with 95% of participants in the high-dose group and 91% in the low-dose group showing antibody responses at 28 days post immunization. There were T-cell responses in 88% and 90% of the low-dose and the high-dose groups, respectively. No adverse reactions were observed.

Cansino is also developing candidates for diseases including meningitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, Ebolavirus disease, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus and shingles. Its flagship Ebola vaccine, Ad5-EBOV , was approved in China for emergency use in 2017.

While Cansino is known for its adenovirus-based viral vector vaccine technology platform, the vaccine maker is also exploring new technologies. In May, it inked a pact with Canadian company Precision Nanosystems Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia to develop an mRNA lipid nanoparticle (mRNA-LNP) vaccine.

An overheated market

As the pandemic continues to sweep across the globe, hopes are building that R&D-based biotech companies will deliver an accessible solution soon. This sentiment has been reflected in the strong performance of vaccine stocks in China.

Cansino has benefited the most. Aside from the strong debut on STAR on Thursday, its Hong Kong-listed shares have also added 232% year-to-date on hopes of a successful vaccine for COVID-19. But are investors getting ahead of realistic valuations?

“Cansino’s [STAR] IPO is certainly overheated. Its pipeline and commercialization capabilities do not justify its current market capitalization,” an investor from Shanghai Zhangjiang Leading Venture Capital told BioWorld. “The vaccine and coronavirus concepts, the lack of high-quality companies, and the overheated IPO market have all contributed to the price surge [on STAR].”

Shenzhen-listed vaccine makers such as Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. Ltd. and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. also saw their share prices up 123.4%, 99.48%, 180% and 134.73%, respectively, since the beginning of this year.

“It is certainly a very hot time for biotech not only in the Asia Pacific region but across the globe, and undeniably there is a lot of capital coming into biotech at the moment, potentially more so than ever before,” Judith Li, partner of Lilly Asia Ventures, told BioWorld.

“We still maintain a sense of optimism that while there may be overheated areas of the market, there are indeed still companies for which the lift in valuations is driven by the fundamentals rather than momentum.”