Tech-enabled diabetes and chronic conditions management company Cecelia Health has secured $13 million in a series B financing led by Rittenhouse Ventures and Endo Investors. Other participants in the round included Boston Millennia Partners, SustainVC and G100 Capital. The funds will be used to speed and further scale adoption of the company’s coaching and telemedicine tools and to build out digital health capabilities.

With this latest investment, New York-based Cecelia Health has raised a total of $23 million to date.

“The market opportunity and demand for Cecelia Health’s telehealth solutions has grown exponentially since the onset of COVID-19 due to our demonstrated track record for significantly improving the health outcomes and quality of life for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions,” said David Weingard, Cecelia Health’s founder and CEO. “The new investment capital from Rittenhouse, Endo, Boston Millennia, Sustain VC and G100, and the executive access they will provide to new health plan, pharmaceutical and medical device companies and self-insured employers, will enable us to accelerate our mission to transform lives at scale.”

New board members announced

In conjunction with the financing, the company named Saul Richter, co-founder and managing partner of Rittenhouse Ventures, and Eric Edidin, president of Endo Investors, to its board of directors.

The diabetes management market is expected to surpass $17 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026. Fueling the increase is widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets integrated with health care apps and an upsurge in people living with diabetes – roughly 34.2 million in the U.S. and 422 million worldwide. A number of companies are vying for space in the remote diabetes monitoring space, including Livongo Health, One Drop and Sugar Sense.

Earlier this week, Dublin-based Medtronic plc announced it was acquiring Companion Medical Inc., in a move that increases its footprint in the diabetes space. The San Diego-based company makes Inpen, an FDA-cleared smart insulin pen system that pairs with an integrated diabetes management app. The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close within one to two months.

And Gendius Ltd., of Macclesfield, U.K., recently announced it is partnering with Cambridge-based Astrazeneca plc to improve diabetes management support in the Gulf region using Gendius’ Intellin diabetes management app.

Evidence-backed results

Cecelia Health offers technology-enabled coaching for diabetes via commercial health plans and self-insured employers. The platform – which focuses on reaching people who been resisted making healthy changes that would improve their diabetes – provides three times return on investment for clients and annual savings of $380 per patient, the company said.

Findings from a study by the Jaeb Center for Health Research demonstrated that adults with diabetes can be trained virtually to use continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) as part of their disease management program without the need for a clinic visit. The study provided 34 people with no CGM experience over the prior 24 months with either Dexcom G6 or Abbott Freestyle Libre devices. Certified diabetes care and education specialists (CDCES) educated the subjects on use of the devices, interpretation of data and how to use the data to balance their insulin use, diet and exercise to manage their disease and have a better quality of life.

The results, released earlier this year, showed 100% persistence among the participants, a 12% mean drop in HbA1c levels at 12 weeks, reduced stress and increased satisfaction with glucose monitoring.

The company plans to leverage the new investment to launch a virtual clinic that will offer CGM training, education on medication adherence, behavioral change and mental health screening and counseling. The program will be supported by algorithm-based recommendations on dosage and titration changes reviewed and approved by the company’s chronic disease specialists and endocrinologists.

“COVID-19 has heightened and accelerated demand for remote device telemedicine. We are actively scaling device connectivity and patient app capabilities and bringing together data and insights to better personalize the patient journey, improve health outcomes and transform lives,” Weingard told BioWorld. “These enhanced capabilities will allow Cecelia Health to further extend our solutions across disease states.”

The company has been assisting top diabetes clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing an alternative to in-person visits with endocrinologists and other clinical staff. “Diabetes clinics have access to Cecelia Health’s CDCESs to assist both patients and clinicians with providing a spectrum of support,” including such challenges as use of CGMs, blood glucose meters and insulin pumps and scheduling telehealth visits, Weingard said.

Upcoming study

In line with these efforts, Cecelia Health recently received a $5 million award from the Helmsley Charitable Trust to assess its virtual diabetes specialty clinic model, which it developed together with the Jaeb Center.

The upcoming study will have similar goals to the initial, but at greater scale, Weingard said. “We’ll have a much larger patient population and the additional of several game-changing capabilities. Our CDCESs can now recommend dosage and titration changes rather than direct patients to their providers.”

In addition, support from the behavioral health team will help drive improved clinical and psychosocial outcomes.

“With a roughly 50% overlap between people with diabetes and related mental health challenges, the addition of mental health support is a critical component,” Weingard said.

Dana Callow, managing partner at Boston Millennia Partners, said the company “fits our belief that therapeutic adherence is a combination service and product business. The Cecelia Health team is committed to the mission of improving patients’ health as well as reducing the cost of care. They also recognize the need for commercial success to achieve that mission.”