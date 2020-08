Ajax Health, of Menlo Park, Calif., added Garheng Kong to the board of directors.

Exactech Inc., of Gainesville, Fla., named Kerem Bolukbasi as the new chief financial officer.

Omega Therapeutics Corp., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Roger Sawhney as chief financial officer.

Transenterix Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., said Shameze Rampertab has joined the company as chief financial officer and executive vice president, effective Aug. 24.