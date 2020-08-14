Oxygen therapy harms lungs via lung, gut microbiome

Compared to conventionally housed mice, germ-free mice (right) showed less injury in lung tissues when exposed to high amounts of oxygen. Credit: S.L. Ashley et al., Science Translational Medicine (2020)

Researchers at the University of Michigan have shown that oxygen therapy led to lung damage by altering the composition of the lung and gut microbiomes in mice. Oxygen therapy can be lifesaving, but ironically, it damages the lungs while saving the patient. In their work, the researchers showed that a major mechanism of damage was that high levels of oxygen gave a growth advantage to bacterial species of the microbiome that were tolerant of oxygen. Those species include Staphylococcus aureus, a frequent cause of pneumonia in the ICU. The gut microbiome, too, showed changes in response to oxygen therapy. The team further showed that germ-free mice were protected from lung injury after oxygen therapy. “These results suggest that inhaled oxygen may alter lung and gut microbial communities and that these communities could contribute to lung injury,” they wrote. They reported their results in the Aug. 12, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Turning flexibility into toxicity

Scientists at the University of California, San Diego, have demonstrated that they could induce the enzyme serine palmitoyltransferase (SPT) to produce toxins by forcing it to metabolize alanine instead of serine, and those toxins slowed down tumor growth in mouse tumor xenograft models. SPT is important for the production of sphingolipids, which have multiple structural and signaling roles in cells. Sphingolipid intermediates, however, can be toxic to cells. The authors showed that in animals who were on a restricted diet with low levels of serine or its precursor, glycine, or were treated with an inhibitor of the serine-producing enzyme phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase, SPT used alanine as a substrate instead, leading to the production of such toxic intermediates. The authors concluded that “although additional studies are needed to understand why these molecules are toxic…, our findings highlight SPT as a metabolically responsive ‘switch’ in the lipidome that can be co-opted to decrease tumor growth.” Their results appeared in the Aug. 13, 2020, issue of Nature.

Gaining insights into loss of function

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have identified a link between the density of CpG islands in promoters, and the severity of loss-of-function mutations of their downstream genes. As next-generation sequencing uncovers ever more genetic variation with ever greater ease and accuracy, an important clinical question is which variants are functionally important. One way to gauge a gene’s importance is by assessing an organism’s tolerance to loss of function of that gene. However, small genes in particular may have few loss-of-function variants in populations because they are very important, or because they are small. In their work, the authors looked at CpG islands, a genomic feature that prevents gene silencing through methylation and thus loss of function via regulatory mechanisms rather than mutations. They showed that genes with many CpG islands in their promoters were much more sensitive to loss-of-function mutations, suggesting that CpG islands could be used to indirectly gauge the clinical importance of variants of unknown significance in their downstream genes. They reported their results in the Aug. 14, 2020, issue of the American Journal of Human Genetics.

Stromal cell subtypes identified in TNBC

Researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research have used single-cell RNA sequencing to identify subtypes of cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). CAFs are part of the tumor microenvironment and were originally identified for their roles supporting tumors. More recent work, however, has suggested that they can have both pro-and antitumor effects, likely mediated by different subpopulations. The authors used single-cell sequencing of TNBC stromal cells and identified four subtypes, two that were CAF-like and two that were perivascular-cell like (PVL). Furthermore, they showed that “gene signatures from inflammatory-CAFs and differentiated-PVL cells in independent TNBC patient cohorts revealed strong associations with cytotoxic T-cell dysfunction and exclusion, respectively. Such insights present promising candidates to further investigate for new therapeutic strategies in the treatment of TNBCs.” Their work appeared in the Aug. 13, 2020, issue of the EMBO Journal.

Taking the STING out of nuclear DNA

Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) have discovered a mechanism by which cells prevent self-DNA from setting off inflammatory responses when the nuclear envelope is more porous than usual. The enzyme cGAS and the protein complex stimulator of interferon genes (STING) activate innate immunity when they sense double-stranded DNA in the cytosol, which is a sign of infection or cell damage. The general assumption has been that nuclear DNA does not set off innate immunity because it is protected by the nuclear envelope. However, at times the nuclear envelope ruptures, for example, during cell migration, and would in principle allow cGAS access to nuclear DNA. The researchers showed that the nuclear protein barrier-to-autointegration factor 1 (BAF), which binds nonspecifically to double-stranded DNA, competed with cGAS binding and prevented an autoinflammatory reaction to nuclear DNA under conditions where the nuclear envelope was porous or damaged. The authors concluded that “our observations reveal a safeguard mechanism, distinct from physical separation, by which cells protect themselves against aberrant immune responses toward genomic DNA.” Their work appeared in the Aug. 14, 2020, issue of Science.

Another obstacle to universal flu vaccine

Identifying antigens that will provide long-term protection against the rapidly mutating influenza virus is the best-known challenge for developing a universal flu vaccine. But researchers from Emory University have discovered that another challenge, namely that the bone marrow plasma cells (BMPCs) that would be the long-term source of serum antibodies are not particularly long-lasting after influenza vaccination. Most vaccines result in a rapid rise of antibody levels, followed by a decline to a lower steady-state level that can persist for decades. In influenza vaccination, antibody levels decline more than in other vaccines, leading the authors to hypothesize that the BMPCs that generate the antibodies are short-lived. The team was able to study BMPC levels in humans through repeat sampling of the bone marrow in 75 annual flu vaccinations in 53 donors over multiple years. They showed that influenza-specific BMPCs rose after vaccination, but declined to baseline levels by a year after vaccination, suggesting that the cells were either not able to reach an appropriate survival niche in the bone marrow, or not able to successfully engraft there. “Our results suggest that most BMPC generated by influenza vaccination in adults are short-lived,” the authors wrote. “Designing strategies to enhance their persistence will be a key challenge for the next generation of influenza vaccines.” They reported their results in the Aug. 14, 2020, issue of Science.

From variants to treatments in neurology

Scientists at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT and the Finnish Institute of Molecular Medicine have developed a bioinformatic method to predict whether variants in voltage-gated sodium and calcium channels would lead to gain of function or loss of function. Both channel types allow their respective ions to cross in response to membrane depolarization and play critical roles in neuronal firing, and mutations in the voltage-gated ion channels have been linked to multiple neurological disorders. Changes in channel function can be classified as gain of function (GOF) or loss of function (LOF), and whether a given mutation leads to gain or loss of function affects both clinical symptoms and drug response. In their work, the team developed a way to predict whether variants were likely to be neutral or pathogenic, and whether pathogenic variants operated via gain or loss of function. The team note that in clinical diseases, “treatment decisions must often be made before functional studies of disease-causing variants can be done. In the future, our prediction method could be adapted and benchmarked for use in conjunction with best current clinical practices, for example, to predict which individuals with pathogenic variants may be likely to benefit from a particular treatment based on their variants’ LOF or GOF effects.” They reported their results in the Aug. 12, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Microbiome metabolites as immunotherapy adjuvants

Investigators at the University of Calgary have identified the metabolites responsible for microbiome effects on checkpoint blockade. Microbiome composition has been linked to the likelihood of responding to checkpoint blockade in cancer patients, and the authors investigated three species – Bifidobacterium pseudolongum, Lactobacillus johnsonii and Olsenella species – to understand how they might facilitate a response to checkpoint blockers. They demonstrated that the B. pseudolongum metabolite inosine could enter the systemic circulation due to enhanced gut barrier permeability after checkpoint inhibitor therapy, and activated antitumor T cells via inosine signaling at the adenosine A2A receptor. The authors concluded that “collectively, our study identifies a novel microbial metabolite-immune pathway that is activated by immunotherapy that may be exploited to develop microbial-based adjuvant therapies.” They published their work in the Aug. 14, 2020, issue of Science.

Mice and men and estrogen

Researchers at the University of California at Los Angeles have gained new insights into the relationship between estrogen and obesity by studying the estrogen receptor in the fat tissue of men. The estrogen receptor (ER) has been implicated as protective against obesity, but it has not been clear how this protection is mediated. The team showed that the ER expression in fat tissue was a biomarker of good metabolic health in both 700 Finnish men and 100 different mouse strains, and that ER played a role in controlling mitochondrial function in white and brown fat. The authors wrote that their findings “support strategies leveraging ERα action on mitochondrial function in adipocytes to combat obesity and metabolic dysfunction.” Their work appeared in the Aug. 5, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.