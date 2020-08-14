Qui tam litigation holds a dear place in the hearts of U.S. federal prosecutors and whistleblowers alike, but the volume of these cases ebbed as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation. A report by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP makes clear, however, that despite the pandemic-induced drag, these cases are resuming their historical pace, and makers of drugs and devices are once again the most frequently targeted type of business.

The report said that enforcement efforts by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that commenced prior to the onset of the pandemic were sustained as the pandemic unfolded, although the volume of cases in the first quarter was typical. To date, DOJ has reported only one settlement that runs to nine figures, the $145 million settlement with Practice Fusion Inc., of San Francisco. While case volume seems to be trending back to historical norms, the dollar value of these settlements has settled to levels that are below the sums seen in previous years, the report said.

Churn at DOJ and Grassley questions Granston memo

However, there have been several developments of interest outside the confines of courtrooms, specifically the departures of Jody Hunt and Brian Benczkowski, who had directed the civil and criminal divisions, respectively, at the department. Another development of some importance was a September 2019 letter from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a long-standing member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Grassley questioned the premise of the so-called Granston memo, which spelled out the conditions under which the DOJ would dismiss a qui tam action, including when prosecution of such cases would impede the programmatic imperatives of other executive branch agencies.

In one of the more interesting developments in case law of recent vintage, several courts have held that a difference in clinical judgment could be used to satisfy the falsity requirement for False Claims Act (FCA) liability. The Gibson Dunn report noted that two circuit courts of appeal have rendered decisions that allow FCA cases to proceed based on a difference of clinical opinion as to whether a hospital or nursing home admission was legitimately necessary.

The two decisions are at odds with other circuit court decisions, however, and the judges in these cases did not dismiss the need to demonstrate the prescribing physician’s intent under scienter. Nonetheless, the report said that medical professionals who prescribe pharmaceuticals and devices will find it more difficult to dispose of lawsuits that would previously have been dismissed.

John Partridge, a partner in the Denver office of Gibson Dunn, told BioWorld that the departures of Hunt and Benczkowski do not portend any changes in FCA prosecution or other enforcement policies. “I do not anticipate that this turnover in DOJ’s front office will impact FCA enforcement meaningfully,” Partridge said, pointing out that these developments do not represent a conspicuous rate of churn at those positions.

There is one personnel matter that suggests a clear point of emphasis at the department, however. Partridge said Brian Miller, who is the special inspector general for pandemic recovery, has brought with him a team of experienced FCA enforcement attorneys, including a well-known supervisor from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Massachusetts. Miller previously worked at the department, although he took a job as the Inspector General of the General Services Administration in 2005. In his prior work at DOJ, Miller dealt with health care fraud, including a stint as special counsel for this type of activity.

The department has assembled a group of coronavirus fraud coordinators, but Partridge said these attorneys will likely have little time to pursue action against holders of emergency use authorizations from the FDA for COVID-19 tests. “My sense is that DOJ and the local U.S. attorney’s office fraud coordinators are going to be swamped near-term with fraudsters engaged in more run-of-the-mill schemes,” Partridge said, such as offers of fake cures and bogus test kits. Another point of emphasis will be scammers intent on “duping individuals or the government to provide funds on false pretenses relating to the pandemic,” he said.

Partridge noted that Grassley “has certainly been influential in pushing reforms to the FCA, but constricting DOJ’s right to dismiss FCA suits would raise fundamental issues for key enforcement provision in the statute.” Partridge said a memo originating from the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel in the late 1980s raised several questions about whether the statute’s qui tam provisions violated the Constitution’s Appointments Clause and separation-of-powers principles. “DOJ has justified the statute’s constitutionality on the ground that the executive maintains the power to halt qui tam suits,” he said, adding that the courts “have since relied on DOJ’s ability to control qui tam cases in concluding that the qui tam provision is constitutional. Should any legislation excise that executive-branch power from the statute, “the qui tam provision would be ripe for a constitutional challenge,” he said.

California FCA bill a no-go for now

Another concern raised in the Gibson Dunn report is a pair of bills that have emerged in the California state legislature over the past couple of years. California Assembly Bill 1270 (AB 1270) was a false claims bill that would subject legal matters related to taxation to FCA prosecution. The bill would also have changed the definition of prosecutorial authority to anyone acting on behalf of a state government agency, raising the specter of FCA bounty hunters. AB 1270 also cites the potential effect of a false statement or record as actionable, which runs contrary to the Supreme Court’s view of the matter as seen in the landmark Escobar case, in which the court determined that the actual effect of any such statements or recordings was key to determining actionability under the FCA.

The sponsor of AB 1270 followed that up with February 2020’s AB 2570, and Partridge said that this latter bill “does indeed include gloss on the definition of materiality identical to that in Bill No. 1270.” He said that under AB 2570, the materiality test would have to focus on the potential effect when a false statement or record is made, “not on the actual effect when that false statement or record is discovered.”

Drug and device makers may have little to worry about regarding AB 2570, however, Partridge said, because, “given that the prior, similar bill stalled – and the California legislature is dealing with the logistical and policy challenges associated with the pandemic – I don’t foresee this becoming law anytime soon.”

Regarding the question of clinical judgment, Partridge said, “I do see a sharpening split in the circuit courts on this question.” The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in U.S. ex rel. Druding v. Care Alternatives is one of several that provides a sharp contrast to decisions from the Fourth and Eleventh Circuits. “Because the standard for falsity in these medical judgment cases implicates issues similar to those that the Supreme Court grappled with in Escobar, this strikes me an issue that the [Supreme] Court could take up,” he said, assuming any case that is the subject of a petition for cert “isn’t too tied to factual particulars.”