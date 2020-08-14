South San Francisco-based Mission Bio Inc., a developer of high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, reported $70 million in its series C financing led by Novo Growth, the growth equity arm of Novo Holdings. Soleus Capital also joined the round, along with earlier investors Mayfield, Cota, and Agilent, bringing the company’s total funding to more than $120 million. The funds will scale its single-cell multi-omics technology, the Tapestri Platform, to expand the company’s reach in more effective clinical trials for novel cancer treatments, as well as characterization for cell and gene therapy. Robert Ghenchev, senior partner and head of Novo Growth, has joined Mission Bio’s board of directors.

New York-based Thirty Madison, a digital health company, reported a $47 million series B round led by Polaris Partners. New investor Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc. (JJDC) also participated in the funding, along with existing investors Maveron and Northzone. Thirty Madison has raised a total of $70 million to date. With this new round of investment, Thirty Madison plans to further innovate in the digital health care space. Amy Schulman, managing partner at Polaris Partners, will also join Thirty Madison's board.