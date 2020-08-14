|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif.
|Pleth variability index (PVi)
|Index between 0 and 100 that is calculated using a proprietary algorithm based upon the relative variability of the pleth waveform; available alongside Masimo SET pulse oximetry and Rainbow Pulse CO-oximetry
|Indicator of fluid responsiveness on mechanically ventilated patients
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|
Notes
