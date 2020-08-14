Company Product Description Indication Status
Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif. Pleth variability index (PVi) Index between 0 and 100 that is calculated using a proprietary algorithm based upon the relative variability of the pleth waveform; available alongside Masimo SET pulse oximetry and Rainbow Pulse CO-oximetry Indicator of fluid responsiveness on mechanically ventilated patients Received U.S. FDA clearance

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

No Comments