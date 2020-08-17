Kymera Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass., said it plans to raise $125 million in an IPO by offering 7.4 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol KYMR. Morgan Stanley, Bofa Securities, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Resverlogix Corp., of Calgary, Alberta, closed a private placement of about 3.5 million equity units at a price of CA75 cents (US56 cents) per unit for gross proceeds of about $2.7 million. Each unit was composed of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable at a price of $1 per share for a period of one year from the closing of the private placement. The units are subject to a four-month hold period.

Oncosec Medical Inc., of San Diego, signed purchase agreements for the purchase of about 4.6 million shares at $3.25 each for gross proceeds of about $15 million. The offering is expected to close on or about Aug. 19. Thinkequity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc., and Torreya Capital LLC are acting as the exclusive placement agents.