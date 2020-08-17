Abeona Therapeutics Inc., of New York, and Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., of Dallas, said they entered license and inventory purchase agreements for ABO-202, an adeno-associated virus gene therapy for CLN1 disease (also known as infantile Batten disease). The agreements grant Taysha worldwide exclusive rights to intellectual property developed by scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Abeona, and Abeona know-how relating to the research, development and manufacture of ABO-202. Under the terms, Taysha will make initial cash payments to Abeona of $7 million, comprising a $3 million up-front license fee and $4 million inventory purchase price, including GMP-sourced CLN1 plasmid from Abeona. In addition, Abeona is eligible to receive up to $56 million from Taysha upon the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones, plus high-single-digit royalties on net sales of Taysha’s CLN1 product.

Aicuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, of Wuppertal, Germany, launched a four-pillar program, Pandemic and Resistance Emergency Preparedness (PREP), to tackle worldwide health threats resulting from upcoming pandemics and antimicrobial resistance. The company plans to start a phase I study with its AIC-649 for the prevention of COVID-19 and other upcoming infections with pandemic potential. The compound is an inactivated parapoxvirus particle preparation that induces a natural, self-limiting immune response, enhancing appropriate immune responses against unrelated viruses, Aicuris said.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., will receive up to $150 million from Blackstone Life Sciences to develop Alnylam’s cardiometabolic disease programs, vutrisiran and ALN-AGT. The investment includes up to $70 million supporting the ongoing HELIOS-B phase III study of vutrisiran in ATTR amyloidosis patients with cardiomyopathy and up to $80 million to support phase II and phase III development of ALN-AGT for treating hypertension. In April, Blackstone and Alnylam entered into a broad $2 billion strategic financing collaboration anchored by Blackstone’s purchase of 50% of royalties owed to Alnylam on global sales of inclisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic to treat hypercholesterolemia now being reviewed by the FDA. The collaboration is expected to give Alnylam a self-sustainable financial profile without future equity financing.

Arvelle Therapeutics GmbH, of Zug, Switzerland, said it is collaborating with Durbin Group, a specialist pharmaceutical supplier, for the distribution of cenobamate through a managed access program (MAP). Through the MAP, patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures, with a physician-assessed clinical need, may be eligible to receive treatment with cenobamate prior to its commercial availability.

Bioaegis Therapeutics Inc., of Morristown, N.J., said publications of independent studies in medRxiv have shown that low levels of gelsolin are associated with severe illness and organ failure in COVID-19 patients. Bioaegis is conducting a clinical trial of recombinant human plasma gelsolin in severe COVID-19 patients to supplement gelsolin levels, with the objective of preventing severe outcomes such as organ failure and mortality.

Bold Therapeutics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, reported preclinical data showing that BOLD-100, when tested head-to-head with remdesivir (Gilead Sciences Inc.) in a cytopathic effect assay against a live Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2 in Vero E6 cells, showed nanomolar IC 50 values, a magnitude lower (1/10th) than the IC 50 values of remdesivir. BOLD-100 is a ruthenium-based small-molecule drug designed to selectively inhibit stress-induced up-regulation of the chaperone protein GRP78. In viral infections, GRP78 plays a critical role in host recognition, viral entry and viral replication.

Boundless Bio Inc., of San Diego, said research published in Nature Genetics demonstrates that ecDNA-based oncogene amplification drives poor outcomes for patients across many cancer types. The researchers used intensive computational analysis of whole-genome sequencing data from more than 3,200 tumor samples in The Cancer Genome Atlas and the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes, totaling more than 400 TB of raw sequencing data, to observe the impact of ecDNA amplification on patient outcomes. Findings demonstrate that ecDNA play a critical role in cancer, providing a mechanism for achieving and maintaining high copy number oncogene amplification and genetic heterogeneity while driving enhanced chromatin accessibility and elevating oncogene transcription. Boundless said ecDNA amplifications are associated with aggressive cancer behavior, potentially by providing tumors with additional routes to circumvent current treatments and other evolutionary bottlenecks. The shorter overall survival, even when stratified by tumor type, raises the possibility that cancer patients whose tumors are driven by ecDNA may not be as responsive to current therapies and may be in need of new forms of treatment.

Carsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, said data published in Clinical Cancer Research, which involved CAR T cells engineered to co-express the cytokines IL-7 and CCL21 (7×21 CAR T), showed the 7×21 CAR T cells significantly outperformed the conventional CAR T cells in cell proliferation and chemotaxis. Without the cyclophosphamide precondition, the 7×21 CAR T cells displayed superior therapeutic effects to both the conventional CAR T cells and the 7×19 CAR T cells, which co-expressed IL-7 and CCL19, in treating three different solid tumors. The 7×21 CAR T cells could also efficiently inhibit the tumor growth of xenografts containing CLDN18.2-positive and CLDN18.2-negative tumor cells at a 1-to-1 ratio, and even resulting in complete tumor remission. The mechanistic study revealed that the 7×21 CAR T-cell treatment not only significantly improved the survival and infiltration of CAR T cells and dendritic cells in vivo, but also led to less angiogenesis in tumors.

Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, said all proposals related to the merger between Delmar and Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holding Inc., of Princeton, N.J., were approved by Delmar stockholders at a special meeting Aug. 14. Delmar expects the closing of the merger to occur in this month. Upon closing, the combined company will change its name to Kintara Therapeutics Inc. and it is anticipated that shares will commence trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol KTRA.

Dragonfly Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., is granting New York-based Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) exclusive license to Dragonfly’s interleukin-12 investigational immunotherapy program, including its extended half-life cytokine, DF-6002. DF-6002 is a monovalent IL-12 immunoglobulin Fc fusion protein designed to achieve antitumor efficacy by establishing an inflammatory tumor microenvironment necessary for productive antitumor responses. BMS is responsible for developing and commercializing DF-6002 and related products worldwide, including strategic decisions, regulatory responsibilities, funding and manufacturing. Dragonfly will receive $475 million in near-term up-front payments and is eligible to receive performance-based development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, plus up to 24% royalties on worldwide net sales.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranford, N.J., said it adopted a tax benefits preservation plan to protect the availability of its net operating loss carryforwards under the Internal Revenue Code. As of Dec. 31, 2019, Enzon had U.S. federal and state carryforwards and tax credits, including approximately $101 million of U.S. federal carryforwards, which may be available to offset its future taxable income. Enzon’s ability to use them would be limited if it experienced an “ownership change” within the meaning of section 382 of the code, the company said. In general, an ownership change would occur if Enzon’s stockholders who are deemed to be owners of 5% or more of its shares under Section 382 collectively increase their aggregate ownership of Enzon’s common stock by more than 50%, measured over a three-year period, the company added.

Hifibio Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it is collaborating with the Coronavirus Immunotherapy Consortium (CoVIC), a global, academic-industry, nonprofit research alliance headquartered at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology that was established to accelerate discovery, optimization and delivery of antibody-based therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2. Using a combination of its proteomics and single-cell profiling technology, Hifibio said it has developed multiple SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies with the potential for both therapeutic and prophylactic applications. The company has submitted 10 antibodies in the format of mono- or bispecific antibodies to CoVIC for in vitro and in vivo testing.

Kiadis Pharma NV, of Amsterdam, disclosed a new research program, K-NK-ID101, that will focus on the development of K-NK cells as a treatment for COVID-19. The new program marks the start of broader application of Kiadis’ K-NK technology platform as a potential treatment, not only for cancer, but also for infectious diseases, the company said. In support of the K-NK-ID101 program, Kiadis started collaborating with five Dutch institutions to study different antiviral mechanisms of Kiadis’ K-NK cell therapy platform against SARS-CoV-2. The collaboration will study NK-cell biology in COVID-19 patients, the elimination of SARS-CoV-2 virus and virally infected cells by K-NK cells, and synergies among monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and K-NK cells.

Memo Therapeutics AG (MTx), of Schlieren, Switzerland, and Northway Biotechpharma, a CDMO, said they are partnering to manufacture MTx's therapeutic COVID-19 antibody candidate in a four-month fast-track process. MTX-COVAB is a fully human antibody isolated from clinically selected convalescent COVID-19 donors with picomolar neutralizing activity against wild-type SARS-CoV-2, as well as newly described mutants. The selected antibody will undergo an accelerated development path as an immunotherapy and for the prevention of COVID-19. Under the terms of the manufacturing agreement, Northway will develop the cell line and the manufacturing process, and will further produce cGMP batches of MTx's antibody for clinical studies. Northway is also positioned to execute commercial production once MTX-COVAB receives marketing authorization.

Organovo Holdings Inc., of San Diego, said it filed to effect a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, expected to take effect at 5 p.m. ET Aug. 18. The move, approved by the company’s stockholders and board, is intended to satisfy the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Ose Immunotherapeutics SA, of Nantes, France, reported preclinical data published in BioRxiv from studies testing Covepit, its prophylactic vaccine program based on optimized peptides selected to induce a lasting sentinel T lymphocyte immune response against SARS-CoV-2 in barrier tissues such as the respiratory tract and the lung. Covepit showed strong induction of memory CD8 T lymphocytes against multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins in vaccinated humanized mice. Humanized mouse models also showed promising phenotype of tissue-resident memory T cells elicited after vaccination.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel, said its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, a specialist health care center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The aim of the collaboration is to capitalize on each company’s respective areas of expertise in cell therapies to deliver regenerative medicine. The parties have agreed to exchange research results, share samples, join usage of equipment and testing, and other essential activities related to advancing the treatment and research of cell therapies for a broad range of medical conditions, including COVID-19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., said it signed a companion diagnostic (CDx) agreement with Princeton, N.J.’s Hengrui Therapeutics Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of China’s Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., to develop a CDx leveraging the Oncomine Precision Assay. Once commercialized, the CDx will be used to identify non-small-cell lung cancer patients who may be eligible for pyrotinib, Jiangsu’s irreversible pan-HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Thermo Fisher retains rights to commercialize the test globally and will seek approval from regulatory agencies. In June, the FDA granted the assay breakthrough device designation to identify isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 and 2 mutations in low-grade glioma patients.

Xbiotech Inc., of Austin, Texas, said it identified True Human antibodies that could potentially be used as a therapy against SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The company discovered those antibodies through a collaboration with Biobridge Global (parent organization of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and Qualtex Laboratories). Biobridge Global used Xbiotech’s COVID-19 screening technology to identify blood donors who had been infected by SARS-CoV-2, as part of a program to provide convalescent plasma to treat patients suffering from severe COVID-19 infections. In return, Biobridge Global provided Xbiotech with blood samples from patients who had been infected with COVID-19.