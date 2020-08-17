HONG KONG – China’s Arctic Vision (Shanghai) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has entered an exclusive deal with New York’s Eyenovia Inc. to develop and commercialize ophthalmic formulations that are delivered using the latter’s first-in-class microdosing spray technology.

Under the deal, Arctic Vision will commercialize Eyenovia’s Micropine and Microline formulations in Greater China and South Korea in exchange for $45.75 million in upfront payments and additional milestone and royalty payments.

Micropine is a microdose formulation of atropine, an anticholinergic drug that can be used to prevent progressive myopia in children. Microline is an ophthalmic solution that can treat presbyopia, a type of farsightedness, by constricting the pupil and creating an extended depth of focus through a small aperture effect. Both are administered using Eyenovia’s Optejet microdose formulation and delivery platform.

Optejet makes it possible to administer quantities of solution that are less than 75% of what is delivered using conventional eyedroppers, preventing overdosing and reducing exposure to drugs and preservatives.

“Conventional treatment options are associated with dosage problems which may create a string of systematic side effects,” Eddy Wu, founder and CEO of Arctic Vision told BioWorld. “With microdosing, the amount of drug administered can be precisely controlled, eliminating the possibility of excessive drugs lingering in the eye.”

Wu said both the Greater China and South Korean markets have great potential, but Greater China remains the priority for the company.

“Our main focus remains to be on the Greater China market, we will not shift our attention until we do well there,” said Wu. “Tapping the South Korean market is a strategic move. We currently have no development plans there but are exploring different options such as acquiring a local partner or developing our own entity there.”

Microdosing does not affect drug efficacy. The American Academy of Ophthalmology has given the technology top ratings in regards to efficacy and its ability to use lower doses of atropine to treat progressive myopia.

Optejet may also improve the precision and speed of delivery. High-precision piezo-print technology makes it possible to deliver exact quantities of drug to the eye and a patented microfluidic ejection technology makes it possible to dispensing the solution in about 80 milliseconds, faster than the blink reflex.

Thanks to this fast delivery, Optejet has demonstrated a success rate of more than 85% of use after basic training compared to 40% to 50% for conventional eyedroppers that are often obstructed by the blink reflex.

Optejet can also work with smart devices and mobile e-health technologies to track and enhance patient compliance, especially in children.

“Bluetooth apps are under development which will allow parents to monitor if administration was performed consistently through mobile devices which can help avoid missing doses, leading to more effective treatments,” said Wu.

Micropine is undergoing phase III clinical trials that should be concluded in early 2021 and Microline has just finished phase II trials and should be ready for third stage trials by the end of the year.

Wu also said that Arctic Vision’s lead program of ARVN-001 (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) to treat macular edema will not be sidetracked. The company injected $32 million into the program in July and expects to file for an investigational new drug (IND) application in China before the end of the year.

Moving forward, Wu said the company will be looking to redress the balance of its pipeline and strengthen its R&D capabilities

“Most of our pipeline products are at or near late-stage at the moment, in the future, we are looking to approach newer companies or start-ups that show promise, to add more early-stage products to our portfolio,” said Wu. “We will also be looking to recruit more capable scientists to bolster our R&D and move towards a self-sustaining stage.”