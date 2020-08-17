Avateramedical GmbH, a Jena, Germany-based developer of a system for robot-assisted, minimally invasive surgery, said it has secured an additional financing commitment of €100 million (US$118.71 million) from its majority shareholder, Tennor Holding BV. This new convertible debt facility will increase Tennor's total investment in Avateramedical to €250 million. The latest financing round of the company was a €50 million convertible debt facility provided by Tennor, fully drawn down by Avateramedical as of July 2020.

Neovasc Inc., of Richmond, British Columbia, reported that Strul Medical Group LLC (SMG) exercised 501,000 of the remaining 1,149,910 common share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a securities purchase agreement dated May 26, 2020, at an exercise price of US$2.634 per warrant for aggregate exercise proceeds to the company of US$1,319,634. Using the proceeds, the Neovasc has prepaid a portion of the convertible debenture in the aggregate principal amount of US$11.5 million issued to SMG pursuant to a private placement on May 13, 2019. In connection with the prepayment, the company also issued to SMG 168,518 common share purchase warrants at an exercise price of US$7.50 per warrant.

Oncosec Medical Inc., of San Diego and Pennington, N.J., said that in connection with its previously reported offering of common stock, it has entered agreements for the purchase of 4,608,589 shares of the company at an offering price of $3.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15 million. The offering is expected to close Aug. 19. Thinkequity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc., and Torreya Capital LLC are acting as the exclusive placement agents for the offering.