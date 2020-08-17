|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Angle plc, of Guildford, U.K.
|Parsortix system
|Liquid biopsy platform
|Detects circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from multiple metastatic cancer types
|Study demonstrated the potential to use Parsortix to assess whether non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients will respond to immunotherapy drugs; researchers developed a novel approach to characterize CTCs for both PD-L1 and IDO protein expression to predict patient response to immune checkpoint inhibitors in NSCLC; analysis of CTCs harvested using Parsortix was the only approach able to predict patient response; results were published in Cancers
|
Notes
