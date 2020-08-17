Angle plc, of Guildford, U.K.

Parsortix system

Liquid biopsy platform

Detects circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from multiple metastatic cancer types

Study demonstrated the potential to use Parsortix to assess whether non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients will respond to immunotherapy drugs; researchers developed a novel approach to characterize CTCs for both PD-L1 and IDO protein expression to predict patient response to immune checkpoint inhibitors in NSCLC; analysis of CTCs harvested using Parsortix was the only approach able to predict patient response; results were published in Cancers