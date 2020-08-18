Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai, reported sales in the first half of this year of $19.2 million (vs. $16.4 million consensus estimates). The number includes $13.8 million in Zejula (niraparib) sales and $5.4 million in sales of the Optune device. Zejula and Optune were launched in mainland China in January and June, respectively, after “building off strong momentum from Hong Kong launches in 2019,” SVB Leerink analyst Jonathan Chang wrote in a report. “We view the initial sales number as a positive that highlights the Zai Lab experience and knowledge of the China market even in the face of the global pandemic,” he said. For the first six months of the year, Zai Lab reported a net loss of $128.6 million, or $1.74 per share. As of June 30, the company’s cash position was $464.1 million. Shares (NASDAQ:ZLAB) closed Aug. 13 at $81.29, up $1.64.