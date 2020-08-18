Atriva Therapeutics GmbH, of Tübingen, Germany, which is developing host-targeting antiviral therapies, said it closed €8.6 million (US$10.2 million) in a convertible loan led by Meneldor BV and High-Tech Gründerfonds. The proceeds will support the start of a multinational, double-blind, randomized phase II study in patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 infections, once regulatory authorization is granted by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices. The funds will also be used to prepare a phase II trial in influenza and to continue building a therapy platform to treat respiratory diseases induced by RNA viruses, such as Hantavirus. ATR-002 has been developed specifically to treat respiratory viral infections by inhibiting MEK, a host cell factor required for the replication of various RNA viruses, including influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami, said it completed an initial capital raise from Retrograde Investments LLC, and the proceeds will be used to fund the costs associated with bringing current all financial audits and filings and maintaining SEC compliance, as well as to help support the company’s initial clinical trials for its prospective COVID-19 therapeutic treatment.

Scioto Biosciences Inc., of Indianapolis, said it received a $26.5 million series B funding from South Korea’s Genome and Co., giving Genome, a microbiome company, a majority stake in Scioto. Funding will support clinical development of Scioto’s lead candidate, SB-121, which targets disorders related to the gut-brain axis such as autism spectrum disorder as well as disorders related to gut-injury such as necrotizing enterocolitis, which affects premature infants.