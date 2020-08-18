|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Adamis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Tempol
|Superoxide dismutase modulator
|COVID-19
|In response to pre-IND filing, FDA provided detailed comments regarding prospective use of Tempol in randomized, placebo-controlled trial; Adamis can proceed to next step of formally submitting IND
|8/14/20
|Antengene Corp., of Shanghai
|ATG-017
|Inhibitor of extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1 and 2
|Advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies
|Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration authorized the start of a phase I study
|8/13/20
|Arca Biopharma Inc., of Westminster, Colo.
|AB-201
|Tissue factor inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Following pre-IND consultation with FDA under coronavirus treatment acceleration program, IND submission for phase IIb trial expected in September 2020, with trial to begin as early as fourth quarter of 2020
|8/12/20
|Atyr Pharma Inc., of San Diego, and Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|ATYR-1923 (KRP-R120)
|Fusion protein comprising immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused to FC region of a human antibody
|Interstitial lung disease
|Kyorin received Japanese approval for start of phase I study in healthy male volunteers in Japan
|8/11/20
|Enzychem Lifesciences Corp., of Englewood, N.J.
|EC-18
|CCL26 gene inhibitor; TLR modulator
|Acute respiratory disease syndrome due to COVID-19 pneumonia
|FDA accepted the IND for a 60-patient phase II study with a primary endpoint of patients alive and free of respiratory failure through day 28
|8/13/20
|Equillium Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Itolizumab (EQ-001)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD6-ALCAM pathway
|COVID-19
|Submitted request to FDA for pre-IND meeting to review proposal for initiating clinical trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19
|8/11/20
|Henlius Biotech Inc., of Shanghai
|HLX-02
|Trastuzumab biosimilar
|HER2-positive early breast cancer, HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer
|National Medical Products Administration in China approved the biosimilar
|8/17/20
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Biolexa
|Antimicrobial
|Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis
|Submitted study for ethics approval from the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia
|8/13/20
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Tyvyt (sintilimab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|First-line squamous non-small-cell lung cancer
|National Medical Products Administration of China accepted the supplemental NDA for use of the drug in combination with Gemzar (gemcitabine, Lilly) and platinum
|8/12/20
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Ryoncil (remestemcel-L)
|Mesenchymal stem cell therapy
|Graft-vs.-host disease
|FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Aug. 13, 2020, will include non-voting morning session to discuss characterization and quality attributes of study drug and afternoon session to discuss phase III results and supporting data in BLA submission, with vote on whether available data support efficacy in pediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute disease
|8/11/20
|Pliant Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|PLN-74809
|Dual integrin alpha-V/beta-1/6 antagonist
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase II study to be started in the second half of 2020
|8/12/20
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|Hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia
|Mexican Federal Committee for the Protection against Sanitary Risks approved the CTA for the 270-patient phase II/III study
|8/12/20
|Seattle Genetics Inc., of Bothell, Wash.
|Tukysa (tucatinib)
|HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer
|Australian regulatory authorities approved use of the drug in combination with Herceptin (trastuzumab, Roche Holding AG)
|8/12/20
|TLC Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco
|TLC-19
|Hydroxychloroquine liposome inhalation suspension
|COVID-19
|Submitted IND to Taiwan FDA
|8/14/20
|Verona Pharma plc, of London
|Ensifentrine
|CFTR stimulator; PDE 4 inhibitor; PDE 3 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Disclosed in second-quarter earnings that FDA cleared IND to proceed with randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pilot study to evaluate ensifentrine delivered via pressurized metered-dose inhaler formulation in patients hospitalized with COVID-19
|8/14/20
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.