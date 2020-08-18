A bid by top shareholders and managers of the U.S.-China cell therapy developer Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. to take the company private pushed shares (NASDAQ:CBMG) 35% higher Wednesday to $19.27, just shy of the offering price. "As a private company, we will have access to the resources and long-term commitment needed to better pursue new capital investment in existing assets and targeted acquisition opportunities as our sector continues to evolve, including further geographic and product diversification," CBMG CEO Tony Liu told employees.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, CBMG's stockholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock, with the exception of shares held by current shareholders who are rolling over their holdings to the new parent entity. The company's U.S. headquarters would remain in Maryland, where its current offices are in Gaithersburg.

CBMG did not respond to requests for further information on the proposed deal on Wednesday. But, according to its announcement, the move would see it acquired by a new entity formed on behalf of Liu, certain other company managers and stockholders, such as Dangdai International Group Co. Ltd., which with its 11.7% stake was the company's top investor as of June 24.

A collection of additional current investors and funds rounded out the consortium proposing to acquire the company. CBMG's second largest shareholder, Hong Kong-based Sailing Capital Advisors Ltd., appeared to be participating in the planned merger via Wealth Map Holdings Ltd., of which Sailing Capital is the sole shareholder.

Novartis AG, for which CBMG manufactures and supplies the FDA-approved CD19 CAR T-cell therapy product Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) in China, is also taking part in the deal. It agreed that its current CBMG shares, representing a 7.5% stake in the company, would be canceled for no consideration in the merger and that it would subscribe for newly issued ordinary shares of the new parent immediately prior to the closing of the merger.

The so-called "rollover stockholders" collectively hold about 51.5% of the outstanding CBMG shares, the company said.

CBMG has had a busy year so far. Leveraging its Shanghai base, the company gained acceptance at China's NMPA for an IND that allows for testing of its anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CAR T candidate, C-CAR088, as a potential treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Its investigators have also infused 22 of 25 enrolled patients with its anti-CD19/CD20 bispecific CAR (BiCAR), C-CAR039, for the potential treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), mainly in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients. With the support of a new facility it's finishing up in Rockville, Md., the company's team plans to explore feasibility for two U.S. clinical trials, one for C-CAR039 in NHL and another for C-TIL051, a candidate from its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte platform for non-small-cell lung cancer.

On the anti-BCMA CAR T, Liu said in May that "we believe that this early signal of safety and efficacy will give us a unique competitive advantage when combined with our bespoke manufacturing advantages, where we have shown a markedly reduced vein-to-vein time."

"We plan to submit and present the C-CAR088 and C-CAR039 clinical data at a major conference later this year," Liu said.

An investigator-initiated trial in China is also evaluating C-TCR055, an alpha-fetoprotein TCR-T in hepatocellular carcinoma. Meanwhile, the company also continues to enroll patients in China in its off-the-shelf Allojoin knee osteoarthritis phase II trial.

In 2021, management is expecting to execute to sponsor and initiate a trial evaluating C-TIL051 in the U.S. for stage IIIB and IV NSCLC patients refractory to anti-PD1 immunotherapy.

CBMG, which reported its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 12, said it recorded a net loss of $13.5 million while spending about $10.1 million on R&D during the quarter. Its cash had decreased to $13.6 million as of June 30. Prior to the end of the second quarter, it arranged additional borrowings of $29.3 million to fortify its balance sheet.