TORONTO – Virtual reality (VR) platform developer Realize Medical Inc. is collaborating with Lausanne, Switzerland’s Logitech International SA on what the Ottawa-based med tech calls “the world’s first VR platform for creating patient-specific 3D medical models.” The company’s Elucis platform will use Logitech’s VR Ink Pilot Edition stylus to translate 2D medical images into 3D medical models that can be edited free hand in mid-air.

“The technology is becoming much more robust so that we can create these platforms in a virtual environment,” Realize Medical CEO Justin Sutherland told BioWorld. “The Logitech stylus is a great example of this. It is a perfect suit to the software platform that we’ve developed.”

Mid-air modeling

VR as a medical application has been around for awhile but mainly as a niche market, Sutherland explained. More and more it’s going mainstream with the advent of commercially available VR headsets which make patient-specific planning for 3D medical models easier and faster than conventional 3D printing.

Meantime the actual work generating the model is lower because you don’t have to meet the often cumbersome structural needs of ordinary 3D printing, e.g., ensuring water-tight meshes commonly required in computer graphics and computer vision. Another issue, said Sutherland, is sharing the model with someone else.

“If you want to share a 3D printed object and you only have one, you have to print up another copy. If you need to give it to someone far away it has to be physically transported, versus a virtual model which can be sent by email and interacted with remotely.”

Realize Medical is not the only company out there developing VR platforms with 3D imaging or visualization. But none are specially designed to make actual 3D medical models out of these images, said Sutherland. Something else VR developers may overlook “is the initial urge to make everything 3D.”

“We said let’s be careful about this because there are a lot of things about working in 2D that are still of benefit. The question for us was how to leverage 3D to make 2D work better.”

Sutherland said Logitech’s stylus lets you write within an entire virtual environment as if you had a conventional tablet and stylus in front of you. The user marks up the 2D image and then pulls it off the VR writing surface to edit the 3D model in mid-air.

“If there’s a piece I need to get rid of I can just put my hand over it and erase it, versus having to scroll up and down through an image, finding the slices or trying to navigate a 3D environment through a mouse and keyboard,” said Sutherland.

A new kind of mouse

Realize Medical’s partnership with Logitech came about after the Swiss firm announced development of its stylus and pointed potential application partners needing more detail to its website. “Think of this as the first mouse for this next computer paradigm,” a video voice tells viewers. Sutherland and his colleagues were impressed.

“So we contacted them and told them about our platform and how we had early users among various institutions in the states and Canada and that we were really interested in getting Logitech’s really high precision instrument into their hands.”

Logitech in turn expressed interest in learning more about Realize Medical’s VR platform. Three applications are key here, Sutherland noted: surgical planning, education and training and the use of Elucis as a potential guide for making treatment decisions.

“What we’re also trying to do with our platform is make the generation of 3D content from medical images so easy that it becomes commonplace,” said Sutherland. “In this way patients would have a better understanding of the medical treatment they’ll get.”

The Elucis platform began as the brainchild of medical physicists at the Ottawa Hospital and the University of Ottawa. Realize Medical later financed its development through a pre-seed round of CA$270,000 (US$202,500) and revenues sales, with a full round of additional financing expected this fall.