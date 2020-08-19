|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany
|AI-Rad Companion Brain MR for Morphometry Analysis
|Artificial intelligence-based software assistant
|Automatically segments the brain in MRI images, measures brain volume, and marks volume deviations
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany
|AI-Rad Companion Prostate MR for Biopsy Support
|Artificial intelligence-based software assistant
|Automatically segments the prostate on MRI images and enables radiologists to mark lesions, facilitating targeted prostate biopsies
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
Notes
