Company Product Description Indication Status
Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany AI-Rad Companion Brain MR for Morphometry Analysis Artificial intelligence-based software assistant Automatically segments the brain in MRI images, measures brain volume, and marks volume deviations Received U.S. FDA clearance
Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany AI-Rad Companion Prostate MR for Biopsy Support Artificial intelligence-based software assistant Automatically segments the prostate on MRI images and enables radiologists to mark lesions, facilitating targeted prostate biopsies Received U.S. FDA clearance

