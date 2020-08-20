Bone Therapeutics SA, of Gosselies, Belgium, said it received €600,000 (US$710,390) in grants from the Walloon Region to support research and initial preparatory steps toward clinical development of BT-20, the company’s new allogeneic and off-the-shelf cell therapy product that leverages its expertise in mesenchymal stromal cell biology, and to expand its portfolio from orthopedics and bone diseases to inflammatory conditions. The company has initiated the development of BT-20 as the new allogeneic anti-inflammatory cell therapy product. A planned phase I study will evaluate the therapeutic potential of BT-20 to improve COVID-19 ARDS patients’ lung health and function and to reduce mortality.

Sun Biopharma Inc., of Minneapolis, that is developing small molecule therapies for pancreatic cancer, plans to raise up to $10 million in an IPO by offering 1.1 million shares at $8.75, the last closing price of its shares (OTCQB:SNBP). The company is also offering warrants to purchase 1.1 million shares at an exercise price of $10.94 per share. According to its second quarter 2020 financial results, in June it said it authorized clinical trial sites to resume enrollment in the expansion cohort of its phase Ia/Ib trial of SNBP-101 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients previously untreated for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SNBP.