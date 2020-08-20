HONG KONG - Hua Medicine Ltd. has signed a commercialization and partnership deal with Bayer AG for a new diabetes treatment in China.

Hua’s dorzagliatin, a first-in-class dual-acting glucokinase activator, is designed to control the progressive degenerative nature of diabetes by restoring glucose homeostasis in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Hua Medicine, of Shanghai, will be responsible for clinical development, registration, product supply and distribution. Bayer will take care of the marketing, promotion and medical education activities in China.

George Lin, Hua Medicine’s chief financial officer, cited Bayer’s track record in the diabetes treatment field as the reason for this choice.

“Bayer has been the leading diabetes platform in China for the last 10-plus years with their top-selling Glucobay (acarbose). This has been the number one selling drug in China for the last 10 years, and from 1995-2019, more than 30 million patients have been treated with this drug in China,” Lin told BioWorld.

Glucobay was listed in more than 13,000 hospitals and 10,000 retail pharmacies in China with publicly reported cumulative sales of more than ¥40 billion from 2009-2019.

It’s been a long road for Hua to bring dorzagliatin this far.

Since a publication about glucokinase by Franz Matschinsky in 2003 in Science, almost 200 new molecular entities have been studied. But only 30 entered clinical trials and eight of those made it into phase II trials.

“We have the only compound to achieve positive phase II results and published in The Lancet in 2018. Glucokinase is hexokinase 4, and the only hexokinase to be glucose sensitive for activation,” said Lin.

Glucokinase is expressed in the pancreas, liver and intestines. In the pancreas, it is found within the beta cells, and serves as a sensor for glucose level changes.

“When glucose levels increase above a pre-set threshold [5.5 mmol], then the glucokinase activates the beta cells, which then release insulin,” said Lin.

“For T2D patients, they all have impaired or decreased expression of glucokinase, and therefore their ability to sense glucose changes is deficient. In order to restore the healthy state of homeostasis, the impaired function of glucokinase needs to be repaired.”

According to Hua, all other currently approved antidiabetic drugs are effectively simply glucose lowering agents, and they do not restore glucose homeostasis – the automatic state innate in healthy humans to maintain glucose levels within the healthy band of 4.0-6.5mmol.

“T2D currently affects approximately 463 million patients worldwide, 116 million of which are in China. Over the last 10 years, Hua has translated the novel concept of glucose homeostasis management into a breakthrough T2D therapy that aspires to cure diabetes. For the first time, a drug has demonstrated, in clinical trials, the potential ability to improve glucose metabolism and beta-cell function in T2D patients,” said Li Chen, CEO of Hua.

The company has been testing dorzagliatin for T2D patients in China through two phase III registration trials. The first as a monotherapy in drug-naive T2D patients, and the other in combination with metformin in metformin-tolerant T2D patients.

“We reported results from our two phase III trials. The monotherapy phase III trial revealed the 52-week results continued to lower blood glucose levels to 1.11%, demonstrating sustained glucose lowering efficacy from the 24-week results at 1.15%,” said Lin, who described the findings as “best in therapeutics.”

The candidate had a good safety profile and it was well tolerated.

“The combination with metformin phase III trial at 24 weeks achieved its primary efficacy endpoint by demonstrating HbA1c over placebo by 0.66%, with a 24-week HbA1c reduction for the treatment arm of 1.02%,” said Lin.

In both phase III trials, the incidence of severe clinical hypoglycemia was less than 1%. Lin added that improvement in beta cell function and reduction in insulin resistance was also observed.

Hua also ran early stage trials for dorzagliatin in the U.S.

“In phase I trials in the U.S., we have conducted PK/PD studies on dorzagliatin with both sitagliptin [DPP-IV inhibitor] and empagliflozin [SGLT-2] which shows no drug-drug interaction, and also potential synergies in glucose lowering results,” said Lin.

“We have also seen in a phase I trial that dorzagliatin can be used in stage 3-5 chronic kidney disease patients [late- to end-stage kidney disease] and has also demonstrated glucose lowering effects.”

Lin said Hua will continue seeking partnerships with diabetes franchises outside of China as the company retains global rights to dorzagliatin.