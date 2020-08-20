Deep Lens Inc.’s artificial intelligence trial screening and enrollment platform, Viper, will be integrated with Franciscan Health Cancer Center's electronic health record to enable matching of cancer patients with suitable clinical trials starting at diagnosis over the next month. By working together, the two Midwest-based organizations hope to increase the number of patients benefiting from clinical trials and overcome some of the challenges to participation posed by the pandemic.

“By partnering with Deep Lens we can better provide our patients with personalized, targeted treatments by genetically matching their cancers to cutting-edge treatments in clinical trials,” said Taylor Ortiz, medical director of clinical research at the Franciscan Health Cancer Center Indianapolis. The Indianapolis location, one of six cancer centers within the Franciscan Health system, sees more than 1,700 cancer patients each year.

The precautions that minimize in-person conversations and the redirection of resources associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the suspension of many oncology trials over the last few months and a decline in the number of patients referred for trials that have continued. “By optimizing the matching system, we’ve been able to show that you can shift resources and keep oncology patients from falling through the cracks,” said Dave Billiter, co-founder and CEO at Deep Lens. “We’re still building the queue and reminding providers that this cancer patient is well aligned with this trial and we’ve already done a lot of the work for you.”

Even without the complications of the pandemic, clinical trials face an uphill struggle to find enough participants and cancer patients often have no idea how to find a suitable trial. As a result, the rate of participation is estimated to be as low as 3% of potential trial candidates.

The low rates are not a reflection of limited options, in many cases the challenge is sorting through all the possibilities. While more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are currently recruiting participants, patients in community cancer centers seldom receive referrals to them because of the cumbersome process involved in finding trials for which they are eligible. For patients who need to start treatment very quickly, the paperwork generally involved often takes too long to be relevant and is too cumbersome for busy oncologists to undertake.

“Identifying cancer patients who could benefit from a clinical trial is a time-consuming manual process today with hundreds of documents leading to inconsistencies in the screening, thereby leading to missed opportunities,” said Kathy Kioussopoulos, research director of the Franciscan Alliance Research Administration.

Franciscan turned to Deep Lens to streamline the process. “The Viper platform can help accelerate the matching of patients to fit in the narrow window of opportunity so they may access personalized clinical trials,” Kioussopoulos told BioWorld.

For patients with many types of cancers, national guidelines recommend clinical trials as the preferred first line for treatment. As a growing number of targeted therapies enter the market, the value of clinical trials continues to grow.

“The standard in cancer care is to offer clinical research as part of the patient’s care plan, in fact, the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer’s standards are that 4% of our patients be enrolled in a clinical trial each year,” Kioussopoulos added. “We aim to exceed this basic requirement as we know that patients who are followed in clinical trials do better overall.”

Simplifying the process of matching patients to trials also helps to address some of the barriers to patient participation. By showing providers the trials for which a patient could qualify from the point of diagnosis forward, Viper increases provider comfort with clinical trials and educates them about options for the individual that they can discuss during a visit with minimal additional effort.

Those conversations combat one of the critical obstacles to participation. “Lack of awareness of the benefits of participating in trials and at times the complexity of the enrollment criteria are barriers to finding the right patient for the right trial. We hope that using technology like Deep Lens will enhance our efforts,” Kioussopoulos noted.

The technology

Franciscan will be using the same platform, Viper, as clinical research organizations already use. The system automates matching of patients based on cancer type, genetic profiles, and other information automatically pulled from electronic health records and genomic test results to the inclusion and exclusion trials of thousands of clinical trials.

The platform presents a short list of trials for which a patient may be eligible on a dashboard the provider can see. Clinical research organizations can see how many patients at the health care system were identified for a trial and how many enrolled and discuss why patients did not end up participating. “That level of granularity allows them to have greater accountability and improves communications among all parties,” Simon Arkell, co-founder and president of Deep Lens, told BioWorld.

The ability to bridge the gaps between the trial sponsors, clinical research organizations, and health care providers is central to the Deep Lens value proposition.

“We’re attractive to pharmaceutical company sponsors and healthcare systems trying to grow the number of trials themselves because they want to give patients access to more treatment options,” Billiter told BioWorld. “Deep Lens optimizes the process to make sure every patient has an option at one of the trials. But we’re not just patient matching to trials, we’re actually bringing trials that pharma companies are running to the Franciscan Healthcare network. There are so many companies developing molecules and drugs and Deep Lens is consistently monitoring their patients and market for new trials and therapies.”