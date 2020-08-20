Company Product Description Indication Status

Gynesonics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. Sonata system Intrauterine ultrasound system with a radiofrequency ablation device For treatment of uterine fibroids Published the OPEN clinical trial results, demonstrating a lack of intrauterine adhesion formation after transcervical fibroid ablation with the Sonata system; a third of the treated fibroids were larger than 4 cm and a total of 50 fibroids were treated, all within a single treatment session; the presence or absence of intrauterine adhesions were assessed at baseline prior to treatment via diagnostic hysteroscopy and again at 6 weeks post-ablation treatment (second-look hysteroscopy); of the 37 women enrolled in the study, 34 had evaluable paired baseline and second-look hysteroscopy videos, and none of these revealed any formation of intrauterine adhesions after treatment with Sonata, including 6 women with apposing fibroids

Medtronic plc, of Dublin In.Pact AV Drug-coated balloon (DCB) For treatment of failing arteriovenous (AV) access in patients with end-stage renal disease undergoing dialysis Primary endpoint results from the In.Pact AV Access trial were published in The New England Journal of Medicine; the randomized controlled trial has enrolled 330 subjects; through 6 months, the rate of target lesion primary patency was substantially higher in participants treated in the In.Pact AV DCB group vs. those in the percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) control group (82.2% vs. 59.5% (p<0.001)); patients treated with In.Pact AV DCB required 56% fewer reinterventions to maintain lesion patency vs. those treated with standard PTA through 6 months

Mission Bio Inc., of South San Francisco Tapestri platform Single-cell analysis technology Detection of clonal evolution and residual leukemic cells in pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) Researchers used the Tapestri platform and a Tapestri custom DNA panel targeting mutations across 110 genes implicated in T-ALL on longitudinal samples collected at diagnosis and multiple times during treatment; the Tapestri data corresponded 100% to bulk sequencing data and revealed subclonal mutations undetected by bulk methods; data also provided insights into the complexity of mutation co-occurrence and order of mutation acquisition, and how that impacts disease progression; Tapestri was also able to detect remaining cancer cells during treatment, providing an alternative to existing methods of measuring minimal residual disease; findings were published in Blood